Thunder vs Hurricanes, 7th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), North Sydney, October 31, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
L
L
L
L
Hurricanes
W
W
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 111.21 SR
ST-W10 M • 170 Runs • 18.89 Avg • 110.38 SR
HH-W10 M • 282 Runs • 40.29 Avg • 143.14 SR
HH-W10 M • 186 Runs • 26.57 Avg • 106.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 11.07 SR
ST-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 18 SR
HH-W8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 9.58 SR
HH-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 8 Econ • 14.5 SR
Squad
ST-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|31 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
