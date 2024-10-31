Matches (23)
BAN vs SA (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WBBL (1)

Thunder vs Hurricanes, 7th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), North Sydney, October 31, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 111.21 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 170 Runs • 18.89 Avg • 110.38 SR
L Lee
10 M • 282 Runs • 40.29 Avg • 143.14 SR
EJ Villani
10 M • 186 Runs • 26.57 Avg • 106.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HJ Darlington
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 11.07 SR
SJ Johnson
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 18 SR
H Graham
8 M • 17 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 9.58 SR
NJ Carey
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8 Econ • 14.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Georgia Adams 
Top order Batter
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
-
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
-
Saskia Horley 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson 
Allrounder
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Claire Moore 
Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days31 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Patterson suffers nasty injury; Strikers hold on as Sixers collapse

Ellyse Perry and Sarah Bryce led Sixers' chase but the lower order fell away with Strikers' legspinners to the fore

Carey and Graham star in Hurricanes' opening win

Lizelle Lee produced a sharp piece of wicketkeeping to claim the key wicket of Phoebe Litchfield

Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray embraces 'super cool' comparisons with Ellyse Perry

Bray was handed her cap by Perry on WBBL debut where she dismissed Dottin and hit the winning runs

WBBL round-up: Perry stars for Sixers; Heat topple Strikers; Ainsworth key for Scorchers

A round-up from the opening day of the WBBL season which sees six teams in action

Injured Amelia Kerr out of remaining India ODIs and most of WBBL

Quadricep tear could force her to miss eight of Sydney Sixers' 10 league games

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W11021.550
BH-W11020.794
PS-W11020.650
SS-W2112-0.033
AS-W2112-0.137
MR-W1010-0.521
MS-W1010-0.650
ST-W1010-1.550
Full Table