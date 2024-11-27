Matches (31)
Thunder vs Hurricanes, Knockout at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Knockout, Sydney, November 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Voll
10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 147.61 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 281 Runs • 28.1 Avg • 135.74 SR
L Lee
10 M • 376 Runs • 41.78 Avg • 163.47 SR
EJ Villani
10 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 109.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL Bates
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 11.05 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 15.5 SR
H Graham
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 18 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 15.81 SR
Squad
ST-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Georgia Adams 
Top order Batter
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
-
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
-
Saskia Horley 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson 
Allrounder
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Claire Moore 
Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty

Batty departs Stars after three WBBL seasons where they finished sixth, seventh and eighth

Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final

Heat couldn't lift their net run-rate enough to take top spot which means they will stage the Challenger final

Kathryn Bryce carries Hurricanes to brink of finals, ends Scorchers' season

There were two dramatic collapses at the WACA but Sophie Devine's four wickets were not enough for the home side

Matthews and Molineux star to send Renegades top

Sydney Thunder saw the chance to host a grand final slip away with a poor performance in Melbourne

Brisbane Heat secure finals berth by dominating seven-over thrash

Jess Jonassen claimed three wickets as Melbourne Stars' poor season continued

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W1073140.527
BH-W1073140.384
ST-W106313-0.002
HH-W1055100.189
PS-W10459-0.171
SS-W10358-0.477
AS-W10367-0.357
MS-W10275-0.205
Full Table