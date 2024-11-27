Matches (31)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SMAT (18)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
Thunder vs Hurricanes, Knockout at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Knockout, Sydney, November 27, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
W
NR
W
L
Hurricanes
W
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 147.61 SR
ST-W10 M • 281 Runs • 28.1 Avg • 135.74 SR
HH-W10 M • 376 Runs • 41.78 Avg • 163.47 SR
HH-W10 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 109.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 11.05 SR
ST-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 15.5 SR
HH-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 18 SR
HH-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 15.81 SR
Squad
ST-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News
Melbourne Stars part ways with WBBL coach Jonathan Batty
Batty departs Stars after three WBBL seasons where they finished sixth, seventh and eighth
Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final
Heat couldn't lift their net run-rate enough to take top spot which means they will stage the Challenger final
Kathryn Bryce carries Hurricanes to brink of finals, ends Scorchers' season
There were two dramatic collapses at the WACA but Sophie Devine's four wickets were not enough for the home side
Matthews and Molineux star to send Renegades top
Sydney Thunder saw the chance to host a grand final slip away with a poor performance in Melbourne