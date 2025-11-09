Matches (32)
WBBL (2)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Heat vs Renegades, 1st Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Match, Brisbane, November 09, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Prev
Next

Renegades won by 7 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
16* (13), 3/12 & 2 catches
georgia-wareham
Cricinfo's MVP
82.16 ptsImpact List
georgia-wareham
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
BH-W Win & Bat
50%
MR-W Win & Bat
20%
BH-W Win & Bowl
17%
MR-W Win & Bowl
13%
Match centre 
Scores: Chetan Kumar
Scorecard summary
Brisbane Heat Women 133/10(20 overs)
Nadine de Klerk
40 (38)
Georgia Wareham
3/12 (4)
Chinelle Henry
29 (22)
Alice Capsey
3/22 (3)
Melbourne Renegades Women 66/3(7.3 overs)
Courtney Webb
34* (22)
Sianna Ginger
2/16 (2)
Georgia Wareham
16* (13)
Lucy Hamilton
1/18 (2)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Georgia Wareham
MR-W82.1616(13)16.2915.83/122.5566.36
Sianna Ginger
BH-W57.472(3)0.58- 1.522/163.3358.99
Alice Capsey
MR-W50.675(5)4.464.063/222.8546.61
Courtney Webb
MR-W49.734(22)41.5649.7---
Lucy Hamilton
BH-W39.968(5)10.3112.381/181.6527.58
View full list
7.3
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
7.2
1
Knott to Wareham, 1 run
7.1
4
Knott to Wareham, FOUR runs
end of over 78 runs
MR-W: 60/3CRR: 8.57 RRR: 6.00 • Need 6 from 6b
Courtney Webb33 (21b 5x4)
Georgia Wareham11 (11b 1x4)
Sianna Ginger 2-0-16-2
Charli Knott 1-0-6-0
6.6
4
Ginger to Webb, FOUR runs
6.5
1
Ginger to Wareham, 1 run
6.4
Ginger to Wareham, no run
6.3
1
Ginger to Webb, 1 run
6.2
1
Ginger to Wareham, 1 run
6.1
1
Ginger to Webb, 1 run
end of over 66 runs
MR-W: 52/3CRR: 8.66 RRR: 7.00 • Need 14 from 12b
Courtney Webb27 (18b 4x4)
Georgia Wareham9 (8b 1x4)
Charli Knott 1-0-6-0
Nadine de Klerk 1-0-11-0
5.6
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
5.5
Knott to Webb, no run
5.5
1w
Knott to Webb, 1 wide
5.4
1
Knott to Wareham, 1 run
5.3
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
5.2
1
Knott to Wareham, 1 run
5.1
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
end of over 511 runs
MR-W: 46/3CRR: 9.20 RRR: 6.66 • Need 20 from 18b
Georgia Wareham7 (6b 1x4)
Courtney Webb24 (14b 4x4)
Nadine de Klerk 1-0-11-0
Jess Jonassen 1-0-9-0
4.6
de Klerk to Wareham, no run
4.5
1
de Klerk to Webb, 1 run
4.4
4
de Klerk to Webb, FOUR runs
4.3
1
de Klerk to Wareham, 1 run
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
N de Klerk
40 runs (38)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
7 runs
1 four0 six
Control
57%
CA Webb
34 runs (22)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
G Wareham
O
4
M
0
R
12
W
3
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
A Capsey
O
3
M
0
R
22
W
3
ECO
7.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
TossMelbourne Renegades Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Renegades
Georgia Wareham
Match days9 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Nathan James
Australia
Stephen Dionysius
TV Umpire
England
Riki Wessels
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Kylie White
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
PointsMelbourne Renegades Women 2, Brisbane Heat Women 0
Win Probability
MR-W 100%
BH-WMR-W
100%50%100%BH-W InningsMR-W Innings

Over 8 • MR-W 66/3

Renegades won by 7 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Powered by Smart Stats
Women's Big Bash League News

Wareham stars as Melbourne Renegades begin title defence with victory

The Australia legspinner claimed three wickets along with Alice Capsey and Tess Flintoff on a damp day in Brisbane

Wareham stars as Melbourne Renegades begin title defence with victory

Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership

The allrounder replaces Ellyse Perry as the club look to the future after just one finals appearance in six seasons

Gardner takes captaincy step with Sydney Sixers leadership

FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?

The dates and the fixtures, the players to watch and the players you can't watch, draft details and everything else you need to know

FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?

Chinelle Henry's thoughts with Jamaica ahead of first WBBL season

The West Indies allrounder's power hitting earned her a draft spot with Brisbane Heat

Chinelle Henry's thoughts with Jamaica ahead of first WBBL season

Tayla Vlaeminck 'shattered' to miss another WBBL

The Australia fast bowler has endured an injury-hit career and may not play at all this season

Tayla Vlaeminck 'shattered' to miss another WBBL
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Renegades Innings
Player NameRB
D Perrin
caught01
CA Webb
not out3422
A Capsey
caught55
DJS Dottin
caught84
G Wareham
not out1613
Extras(w 3)
Total66(3 wkts; 7.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MR-W11020.675
HH-W11020.283
ST-W1010-0.283
BH-W1010-0.675
AS-W-----
MS-W-----
PS-W-----
SS-W-----
Full Table