Heat vs Renegades, 1st Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
1st Match, Brisbane, November 09, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
133
(7.3/8 ov, T:66) 66/3
Renegades won by 7 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Scorecard summary
Brisbane Heat Women • 133/10(20 overs)
40 (38)
3/12 (4)
29 (22)
3/22 (3)
Melbourne Renegades Women • 66/3(7.3 overs)
34* (22)
2/16 (2)
16* (13)
1/18 (2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|MR-W
|82.16
|16(13)
|16.29
|15.8
|3/12
|2.55
|66.36
|BH-W
|57.47
|2(3)
|0.58
|- 1.52
|2/16
|3.33
|58.99
|MR-W
|50.67
|5(5)
|4.46
|4.06
|3/22
|2.85
|46.61
|MR-W
|49.7
|34(22)
|41.56
|49.7
|-
|-
|-
|BH-W
|39.96
|8(5)
|10.31
|12.38
|1/18
|1.65
|27.58
7.3
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
7.2
1
Knott to Wareham, 1 run
7.1
4
Knott to Wareham, FOUR runs
end of over 78 runs
MR-W: 60/3CRR: 8.57 • RRR: 6.00 • Need 6 from 6b
Courtney Webb33 (21b 5x4)
Georgia Wareham11 (11b 1x4)
Sianna Ginger 2-0-16-2
Charli Knott 1-0-6-0
6.6
4
Ginger to Webb, FOUR runs
6.5
1
Ginger to Wareham, 1 run
6.4
•
Ginger to Wareham, no run
6.3
1
Ginger to Webb, 1 run
6.2
1
Ginger to Wareham, 1 run
6.1
1
Ginger to Webb, 1 run
end of over 66 runs
MR-W: 52/3CRR: 8.66 • RRR: 7.00 • Need 14 from 12b
Courtney Webb27 (18b 4x4)
Georgia Wareham9 (8b 1x4)
Charli Knott 1-0-6-0
Nadine de Klerk 1-0-11-0
5.6
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
5.5
•
Knott to Webb, no run
5.5
1w
Knott to Webb, 1 wide
5.4
1
Knott to Wareham, 1 run
5.3
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
5.2
1
Knott to Wareham, 1 run
5.1
1
Knott to Webb, 1 run
end of over 511 runs
MR-W: 46/3CRR: 9.20 • RRR: 6.66 • Need 20 from 18b
Georgia Wareham7 (6b 1x4)
Courtney Webb24 (14b 4x4)
Nadine de Klerk 1-0-11-0
Jess Jonassen 1-0-9-0
4.6
•
de Klerk to Wareham, no run
4.5
1
de Klerk to Webb, 1 run
4.4
4
de Klerk to Webb, FOUR runs
4.3
1
de Klerk to Wareham, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BH-W
40 runs (38)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
7 runs
1 four0 six
Control
57%
MR-W
34 runs (22)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
MR-W
O
4
M
0
R
12
W
3
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
MR-W
O
3
M
0
R
22
W
3
ECO
7.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Toss
|Melbourne Renegades Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Melbourne Renegades Women 2, Brisbane Heat Women 0
Win Probability
MR-W 100%
BH-WMR-W100%50%100%
Over 8 • MR-W 66/3Renegades won by 7 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Renegades Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|34
|22
|caught
|5
|5
|caught
|8
|4
|not out
|16
|13
|Extras
|(w 3)
|Total
|66(3 wkts; 7.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>