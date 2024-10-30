Matches (25)
Heat vs Renegades, 6th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Oct 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Brisbane, October 30, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
W
W
L
W
Renegades
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 144.19 SR
BH-W10 M • 202 Runs • 20.2 Avg • 102.02 SR
MR-W10 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 128.99 SR
MR-W9 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 118.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 14.62 SR
BH-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 12.53 SR
MR-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.93 Econ • 25 SR
MR-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.91 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
BH-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
|Match days
|30 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
