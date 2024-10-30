Matches (25)
Heat vs Renegades, 6th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Oct 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Brisbane, October 30, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 12:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM Harris
10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 144.19 SR
GP Redmayne
10 M • 202 Runs • 20.2 Avg • 102.02 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 128.99 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 118.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NM Hancock
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 14.62 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 12.53 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.93 Econ • 25 SR
SJ Coyte
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.91 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
Match days30 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W11021.550
BH-W11020.794
PS-W11020.650
SS-W11020.521
MR-W1010-0.521
MS-W1010-0.650
AS-W1010-0.794
ST-W1010-1.550
