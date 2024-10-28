Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WBBL (3)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WCL 2 (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (1)

Hurricanes vs Thunder, 4th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Oct 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Hobart, October 28, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Tomorrow
7:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Lee
10 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 142.43 SR
EJ Villani
10 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 105.64 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 120.94 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 199 Runs • 28.43 Avg • 106.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
H Graham
8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 10.78 SR
NJ Carey
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 15.81 SR
HJ Darlington
8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 10.4 SR
SJ Johnson
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.74 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
ST-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Zoe Cooke 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Tabatha Saville 
-
Hayley Silver-holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Elyse Villani 
Middle order Batter
Callie Wilson 
-
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
Match days28 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AS-W-----
BH-W-----
HH-W-----
MR-W-----
MS-W-----
PS-W-----
SS-W-----
ST-W-----
Full Table