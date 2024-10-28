Matches (29)
Hurricanes vs Thunder, 4th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Oct 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Hobart, October 28, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
L
W
W
W
L
Thunder
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W10 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 142.43 SR
HH-W10 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 105.64 SR
ST-W10 M • 306 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 120.94 SR
ST-W9 M • 199 Runs • 28.43 Avg • 106.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W8 M • 14 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 10.78 SR
HH-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 15.81 SR
ST-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 10.4 SR
ST-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.74 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
HH-W
ST-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
|Match days
|28 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
