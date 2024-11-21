Matches (4)
Scorchers vs Sixers, 34th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

34th Match (D/N), Hobart, November 21, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Tomorrow
4:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
8 M • 292 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 137.08 SR
SFM Devine
7 M • 174 Runs • 24.86 Avg • 117.56 SR
EA Perry
8 M • 324 Runs • 54 Avg • 145.94 SR
SJ Bryce
8 M • 141 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 122.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM King
8 M • 17 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 10.58 SR
CC Ainsworth
8 M • 10 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 18.6 SR
AC Kerr
4 M • 11 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 8.18 SR
A Gardner
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 16.81 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS-W
SS-W
Player
Role
Chloe Ainsworth 
Bowling Allrounder
Stella Campbell 
Bowler
Piepa Cleary 
Bowler
Maddy Darke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Amy Edgar 
Middle order Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Mikayla Hinkley 
Batter
Ebony Hoskin 
Bowler
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alana King 
Allrounder
Carly Leeson 
Allrounder
Lilly Mills 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chloe Piparo 
Batter
Ni Made Putri Suwandewi 
Allrounder
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.45 start, First Session 15.45-17.15, Interval 17.15-17.35, Second Session 17.35-19.05
Match days21 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Schutt stars as Strikers dent Scorchers' finals hopes

Laura Wolvaardt, Smitri Mandhana, and Katie Mack all play important innings to set up a good total

Hamilton breaks WBBL records with stunning 5 for 8 in Brisbane Heat victory

The left-arm quick, whose school friends are celebrating on the Gold Coast, had never taken a WBBL wicket before this match

Healy out of WBBL, faces race to be fit for India series

The Australia captain has picked up a knee injury and won't feature again for Sydney Sixers

Penna and McGrath star as Strikers end losing streak

Penna lifted a stuttering innings with a 40-ball 60 before McGrath led the bowling show with a four-for

Faltum's best leads Melbourne Renegades to gripping derby victory

Renegades were 48 for 5 before a record-breaking recovery but Stars pushed hard late in their chase

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W852110.291
MR-W853100.208
BH-W853100.200
HH-W84480.257
PS-W8448-0.105
SS-W8347-0.425
AS-W9366-0.357
MS-W7254-0.094
Full Table