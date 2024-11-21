Scorchers and Sixers tie Super Over thriller in race for finals

Perth Scorchers 126 (Mooney 44, Halliday 41, Gardner 4-21) tied with Sydney Sixers 126 for 7 (Perry 67, King 3-21)

Super over Sydney Sixers 15 for 0 tied with Perth Scorchers 15 for 1

Perth Scorchers edged into the WBBL finals frame with a dramatic Super Over tie against Sydney Sixers with Mikayla Hinkley hitting Ashleigh Gardner 's last ball for four to again tie scores

Gardner had taken four wickets as Scorchers stumbled to 126 all out from 19.2 overs. Sixers then fell one run short of a regulation win despite Ellyse Perry 's fine 67 from 53 balls.

In the initial super over, Perry smacked a six and a four as Sixers made 15 for 0 from Amy Edgar's spin bowling. Gardner removed Beth Mooney with a sharp return catch in the reply, although replays suggested the ball may have been ground, before Hinkley provided the final drama.

Both sides received one point, which lifts Scorchers (nine points) from fifth to fourth, while Sixers (eight points) remain in sixth spot.

Perry starred with the bat and Gardner did likewise with the ball - she took 4 for 21 as Scorchers dramatically lost their last 9 for 31

After Gardner claimed her first wicket in the second over of the innings, Beth Mooney and Brooke Halliday produced a fruitful partnership.

The duo took the score to a solid 72 for 1 after 10 overs, but 23 runs later Halliday became Gardner's second victim, ending an 85-run stand with Mooney. Halliday's dismissal triggered the slide. Mooney followed in the next over, and from then only Sophie Devine reached double figures.

Perry paced the chase, posting her half-century from 42 balls. But the skipper was caught on the long-off boundary from the bowling of Alana King in the 18th over, and the legspinner struck again next ball, trapping Maitlan Brown leg before wicket.

That left Sixers needing 20 from 15 balls, and the equation was 12 runs to win from the last over delivered by Edgar, who conceded 11.