Alana King back doing what she loves: 'Ripping a few leggies'

After being benched through the recent Women's T20 World Cup, watching on helplessly as Australia's title hopes fell apart on the spin-friendly surfaces in the UAE, Alana King seemingly has a point to prove.

Her eye-catching numbers in the WBBL suggest this is a determined cricketer wanting to make a statement to the national hierarchy.

Bowling with a lot of energy, spinning the ball hard in trademark style, King has taken an equal-best 17 wickets from eight matches to be the fulcrum of an inconsistent Perth Scorchers side fighting for a finals berth.

To be clear, there is natural disappointment at her omission in the UAE, which extended an absence in the format that stretches back to the previous World Cup in South Africa. "Not playing a game, obviously it was disappointing. But it's a pretty tough team to break into," King told ESPNcricinfo. "It was tough watching, but I still trained really hard."

King, however, doesn't hold grudges even though it would be tempting to ponder what could have been. It's not hard to envisage her sharp legspin, with King having that unparalleled ability to really rip it like her hero Shane Warne , and general exuberance sparking a wheezing Australian team at the business end of the T20 World Cup.

"There's nothing to prove. I think the Australian selectors and the coaching staff know what I'm capable of doing," King said.

Itching to return to the field, King didn't have to wait long with the WBBL season starting just a week after the T20 World Cup. Any resentment she may have felt in the previous weeks were gone. Playing with seemingly a permanent smile, King kept it simple.

"For me, it was more so just getting back out there and having fun," she said. "I play cricket because I have fun no matter what colours I'm putting on. I was just excited to get out on the park and play with my team-mates.

"I'm back doing what I love doing, and that's ripping a few leggies. It's not all carefree, but I took a pretty easy approach to the WBBL to be honest."

King started the season in style with a three-wicket haul as Scorchers successfully defended 122 for 8 against Melbourne Stars at the WACA . It was the blueprint for Scorchers' early season success as King's composure under pressure helped her team defend several low totals.

King has been the go-to for skipper Sophie Devine with her flexibility at bowling through the phases proving invaluable. She opened the bowling on one occasion, while King has been clutch at the death underlined by a career best 5 for 16 to stifle Brisbane Heat's chase of 143 at the WACA

The commentary box has been marveling at Alana King's bowling last night, so the truck decided to put this split screen togetherpic.twitter.com/6vcka89cPl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2024

"I just want to keep getting better with my skill-set and getting exposed to different situations and stages of the game," she said. "This isn't just about the Scorchers, this is hopefully going to help me for Australia if they need me for certain roles or to bowl in specific phases.

"I'm getting exposed to that in the WBBL and hopefully that can translate into giving me more options in the Aussie colours."

King has been particularly outstanding at the WACA, a ground traditionally regarded as a graveyard for spinners. But the surface's extra bounce can be beneficial for spinners, particularly taller bowlers like Western Australia men's offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli who has dominated on the ground for several seasons.

It's been a little bit challenging, but that's the way T20 cricket works. You've got to be adaptable and the best bowlers adapt the quickest Alana King on having a tougher time on the road

The fairly diminutive King has seemingly mastered WACA conditions at her adopted home ground having made the move to the country's west coast four years ago. She has taken 11 wickets at an average of just 5.36 in three WBBL matches at the ground this season as Scorchers successfully defended scores of 122, 142 and 108.

Among her repertoire, King cunningly loops the ball high in the air leading to baffled batters often misjudging off the wicket. "I'm not a tall person by any means, so having that extra bit of bounce has helped me get different modes of dismissals," King said. "It's helped bring the slip into play a bit more and getting a few caught and bowls because the batters are probably not used to the bounce that I'm getting over there. I absolutely love bowling at the WACA."

Being in the WA and Scorchers set-up has also given her access to WA men's spin coach, and former Test wristspinner, Beau Casson, who has become a mentor. "We make sure that I'm having good rhythm through the crease, that's probably the biggest one," King said. "We just make sure that my alignment is all going towards the target.

"Just making sure that all my preparation is what I need it to be to feel fresh, feel good, and everything is smooth when I'm going into a game."

Perth Scorchers face a fight to reach finals: "We know our best can beat any team. The vibes are still high." • Getty Images

King, mirroring her team, has had less success on flatter east coast surfaces. She had the unflattering figures of 1 for 89 across a three-game swing against Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, where batters were more comfortable taking her on. King did rebound with 3 for 29 off four overs to rein in Adelaide Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval.

"I hold myself to pretty high standards in making sure that I keep going back to a length that I'm comfortable bowling," King said. "It's been a little bit challenging, but that's the way T20 cricket works. You've got to be adaptable and the best bowlers adapt the quickest. That's what I'm trying to do."

King's stellar WBBL season should see her in the frame to return to international cricket with Australia playing three-match ODI series against India next month, followed by a tour of New Zealand, before the Ashes begins in January and culminates with a day-night Test match at the MCG.

"It was obviously quite a quick turnaround between the World Cup and WBBL, so we haven't reviewed the World Cup yet as a group," King said. "But Dan Marsh [Australia assistant coach] has been in contact with me. He's been happy. He sends me messages and bowling reports from every game, so the feedback has been good."

King also has her sights on the upcoming auction of the Women's Premier League, which she has yet to crack previously. "I'd love to be part of it. From what I hear, it's a lot of fun. It's a great tournament," she said. "But that's out of my control. What will be, will be."