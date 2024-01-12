King remains sidelined from Australia's T20I plans

Grace Harris will be part of the T20I series before being replaced by King for the ODIs

Alana King will feature in the ODIs against South Africa but not the T20Is • Getty Images

Legspinner Alana King continues to be squeezed out of Australia's T20I squad in what remains a settled group for the limited-overs legs of South Africa's multiformat visit which begins at the end of January.

King will return for the three-match ODI series with Grace Harris , who is part of the T20I squad, dropping out.

King, who has 21 wickets at 19.52 in 22 T20Is, has not featured in the format since the group stage of last year's World Cup in South Africa following Georgia Wareham 's return from injury. She could not find a spot against England during the Ashes, the home series against West Indies last year or the recent tour of India.

However, she has continued to feature regularly in the 50-over side and produced a delivery that was compared to Shane Warne's ball of the century during the third ODI against India.

Australia's selectors have also named the squad to form the Governor-General's XI which will face South Africa in a T20 warm-up match in Sydney on January 24. It features exciting young fast bowlers Milly Illingworth and Chloe Ainsworth who caught attention with their pace in the WBBL. Ainsworth, who plays for Perth Scorchers, took 15 wickets at 19.66 while Illingworth has modelled her action on Jeff Thomson.

The GG XI will be captained by allrounder Sophie Molineux who has recently returned from a year-long layoff due to an ACL injury. In her second game back for Victoria she hit 62 against New South Wales and claimed 6 for 45.

The commentary box has been marveling at Alana King's bowling last night, so the truck decided to put this split screen togethe pic.twitter.com/6vcka89cPl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2024

Brisbane Heat allrounder Charli Knott , who was named young player of the WBBL, is also included.

"The Governor-General's XI fixture presents a great opportunity to see some of the brightest young cricketers take on a high-quality international opposition," national selector Shawn Flegler said. "The talent in this squad shows the depth in the women's game in Australia and we're excited to see our next generation of players progress through the ranks of Australian cricket.

"It's pleasing to be able to reward those players who have impressed throughout the WBBL in addition to a few up-and-coming players who will hugely benefit from the experience."

As is tradition a member of the Australia Defence Force is included in the GG XI with Private Kayla Stuchbree, a medium-pace bowler and middle-order batter, selected after her performances in the Cricket ADF national carnival.

The three T20Is will be played in Canberra and Hobart on January 27, 28 and 30 followed by the ODIs in Adelaide and Sydney on February 3, 7 and 10. The tour concludes with a Test, South Africa's first against Australia, at the WACA from February 15-18 with that squad still to be named.

Vlaeminck and Lanning back for Victoria

Meanwhile, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck is in line to return to action for Victoria in the WNCL after being named to face ACT. She has not played since the Australia A tour of England in July where she suffered a shoulder injury to continue her long run of setbacks.

"Tayla has worked incredibly hard to get back into a position to play cricket again," Cricket Victoria's head of female cricket, Sharelle McMahon, said. "She has been so positive and resilient throughout her injury, and we can't wait to see her back out there."

Meg Lanning has also been named in the Victoria squad after she took a break during the WBBL for personal reasons following her retirement from international cricket.

Australia squad for T20Is and ODIs vs South Africa

Alyssa Healy (capt), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham * = T20Is only; ** = ODIs only

Governor-General's XI squad vs South Africa