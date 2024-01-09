Australia to chase in series decider against India with both teams unchanged
India are looking to win a T20I series against Australia for the first time since 2016, and for their first win in a T20I series-decider since 2011
Toss Australia opt to bowl vs India
On the occasion of her 150th T20I appearance and with the series on the line, Australia captain Alyssa Healy chose to bowl in Navi Mumbai in the third T20I against India. Both sides fielded an unchanged XI, with Australia aiming to claim both white-ball series on this tour and India looking for their first T20I series win over Australia since 2016, and their first win in a T20I series-decider since 2011.
Healy said dew was a factor in Australia choosing to chase, but she also said that she wanted her bowlers to have first crack while bowling conditions are best. Harmanpreet Kaur, the India captain, said her side will be aiming to score 10-15 runs more than in the second T20I at the same venue, which Australia won with six balls to spare.
The pitch report suggested a batting-friendly surface. The team chasing has won 12 of 15 completed T20 games here. In this series, played entirely at this venue, scores batting first have been 141 and 130 for 8.
India 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Titas Sadhu.
Australia 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Beth Mooney, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Ashleigh Gardner, 6 Phoebe Litchfield, 7 Grace Harris, 8 Annabel Sutherland, 9 Georgia Wareham, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx