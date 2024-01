Underwhelming outings for seniors, but young India women dazzle in Australia T20Is

Harmanpreet's lean run

The form of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been in focus following six single-digit scores in the white-ball series against Australia. A look at the bare numbers would show that she has scored in double-figures only three times in nine outings since the T20 World Cup last year. Moreover, some of her captaincy calls have also come under the scanner. Dropping her might not be the solution since India do not play for another eight months or so, and by then the T20 World Cup would be around the corner.