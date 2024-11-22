Matches (23)
Renegades vs Thunder, 37th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
37th Match, Melbourne, November 23, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
W
W
W
W
Thunder
W
L
W
NR
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W9 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 121.65 SR
MR-W9 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 122.61 SR
ST-W10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 143.91 SR
ST-W9 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 132.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 11 SR
MR-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 14.83 SR
ST-W10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 10.28 SR
ST-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
MR-W
ST-W
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
|Match days
|23 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth
Renegades remain in the running to host a home grand final after an impressive performance
Scorchers and Sixers tie Super Over thriller in race for finals
The result left Sixers on the brink despite the best efforts of captain Ellyse Perry
Thunder hold nerve in tricky conditions to close in on home grand final
Marizanne Kapp rocked the top order with three wickets Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd steadied the chase
Alana King back doing what she loves: 'Ripping a few leggies'
The legspinner wasn't required during Australia's T20 World Cup campaign but is now the second-leading wicket-taker in the WBBL