Matches (23)
AUS vs IND (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)

Renegades vs Thunder, 37th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

37th Match, Melbourne, November 23, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MR-W Win & Bat
ST-W Win & Bat
MR-W Win & Bowl
ST-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Webb
9 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 121.65 SR
G Wareham
9 M • 206 Runs • 29.43 Avg • 122.61 SR
G Voll
10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 143.91 SR
P Litchfield
9 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 132.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Capsey
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 11 SR
HK Matthews
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 14.83 SR
SL Bates
10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 10.28 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
Match days23 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth

Renegades remain in the running to host a home grand final after an impressive performance

Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth

Scorchers and Sixers tie Super Over thriller in race for finals

The result left Sixers on the brink despite the best efforts of captain Ellyse Perry

Scorchers and Sixers tie Super Over thriller in race for finals

Thunder hold nerve in tricky conditions to close in on home grand final

Marizanne Kapp rocked the top order with three wickets Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd steadied the chase

Thunder hold nerve in tricky conditions to close in on home grand final

Alana King back doing what she loves: 'Ripping a few leggies'

The legspinner wasn't required during Australia's T20 World Cup campaign but is now the second-leading wicket-taker in the WBBL

Alana King back doing what she loves: 'Ripping a few leggies'

Schutt stars as Strikers dent Scorchers' finals hopes

Laura Wolvaardt, Smitri Mandhana, and Katie Mack all play important innings to set up a good total

Schutt stars as Strikers dent Scorchers' finals hopes
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W962130.294
MR-W963120.307
BH-W853100.200
PS-W9449-0.091
HH-W94580.104
SS-W9348-0.367
AS-W9366-0.357
MS-W8264-0.125
Full Table