Strikers vs Renegades, 13th Match at Adelaide, Spring Challenge, Oct 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, Adelaide, October 15, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 10:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AV O'Neil
2 M • 51 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 115.9 SR
KM Mack
2 M • 50 Runs • 25 Avg • 131.57 SR
N Faltum
2 M • 87 Runs • 0 Avg • 170.58 SR
CA Webb
2 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 160.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
E Larosa
2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
ME Clark
2 M • 2 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 21 SR
GK Prestwidge
2 M • 4 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 12 SR
SJ Coyte
2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 16 SR
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
ACTW22041.275
BH-W21121.859
HH-W21120.284
MS-W21120.140
MR-W21120.073
AS-W2112-0.056
SS-W2112-0.250
PS-W2112-0.253
ST-W2020-3.819
Full Table