Heat vs Hurricanes, 10th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Melbourne, November 02, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM Harris
10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 149.41 SR
GP Redmayne
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 103.49 SR
L Lee
10 M • 299 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 139.06 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 188 Runs • 26.86 Avg • 111.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NM Hancock
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 13.76 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 11.37 SR
H Graham
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 9.05 SR
NJ Carey
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 12.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)11.30 start, First Session 11.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.20, Second Session 13.20-14.50
Match days2 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Healy returns for Sydney Sixers after World Cup-ending injury

The Australia captain has recovered to take her place in the squad to face Melbourne Stars on Friday

Knight shines for Thunder after Strano's wonder catch

Chamari Athapaththu also played a key all-round role as Thunder bounced back from their previous defeat to the same opposition

Parsons wickets, Laura Harris' power help Brisbane Heat to 2-0 start

Hayley Matthews gave Renegades a flying start to the chase but 21-year-old legspinner Parsons changed the game

Patterson suffers nasty injury; Strikers hold on as Sixers collapse

Ellyse Perry and Sarah Bryce led Sixers' chase but the lower order fell away with Strikers' legspinners to the fore

Carey and Graham star in Hurricanes' opening win

Lizelle Lee produced a sharp piece of wicketkeeping to claim the key wicket of Phoebe Litchfield

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W22041.124
PS-W11020.650
ST-W21120.054
SS-W2112-0.033
HH-W2112-0.054
AS-W2112-0.137
MS-W1010-0.650
MR-W2020-0.948
Full Table