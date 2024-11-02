Matches (22)
Heat vs Hurricanes, 10th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Melbourne, November 02, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
W
L
W
W
Hurricanes
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 257 Runs • 25.7 Avg • 149.41 SR
BH-W10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 103.49 SR
HH-W10 M • 299 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 139.06 SR
HH-W10 M • 188 Runs • 26.86 Avg • 111.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 13.76 SR
BH-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 11.37 SR
HH-W8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 9.05 SR
HH-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 12.85 SR
Squad
BH-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.30 start, First Session 11.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.20, Second Session 13.20-14.50
|Match days
|2 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
