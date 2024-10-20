Matches (27)
Heat vs Hurricanes, Final at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Sydney, October 20, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 20:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GP Redmayne
4 M • 195 Runs • 48.75 Avg • 154.76 SR
L Harris
5 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 189.85 SR
L Lee
5 M • 189 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 141.04 SR
NJ Carey
5 M • 124 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 127.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NM Hancock
5 M • 9 Wkts • 7 Econ • 12 SR
SU Ginger
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 14.57 SR
M Strano
4 M • 5 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 19.2 SR
NJ Carey
4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 18.2 SR
Squad
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W43161.917
HH-W43160.905
MS-W43160.364
AS-W42240.041
ACTW4224-0.247
ST-W4224-0.324
MR-W4132-0.231
SS-W4132-0.721
PS-W4132-1.446
