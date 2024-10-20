Matches (27)
Heat vs Hurricanes, Final at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Sydney, October 20, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
W
L
W
W
W
Hurricanes
L
W
W
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 20:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W4 M • 195 Runs • 48.75 Avg • 154.76 SR
BH-W5 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 189.85 SR
HH-W5 M • 189 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 141.04 SR
HH-W5 M • 124 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 127.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W5 M • 9 Wkts • 7 Econ • 12 SR
BH-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 14.57 SR
HH-W4 M • 5 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 19.2 SR
HH-W4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 18.2 SR
Squad
BH-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 October 2024 - day (20-over match)