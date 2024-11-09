Matches (28)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (3)
SA vs IND (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WI vs ENG (1)
AFG v BAN (1)

Renegades vs Stars, 19th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Melbourne, November 09, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
9 M • 235 Runs • 29.38 Avg • 128.41 SR
CA Webb
10 M • 159 Runs • 19.88 Avg • 124.21 SR
MM Lanning
7 M • 207 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 128.57 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 115.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.49 Econ • 17.07 SR
A Capsey
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 10.81 SR
SF Day
10 M • 23 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.21 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 14.57 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days9 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

King, Ainsworth combine in Scorchers' thrilling win; Knight-Bates pair maintain Thunder's strong start

The Thunder posted a comfortable victory over the Heat, but the evening game between Scorchers and Renegades went down to the final ball

Perry continues fine form as Sixers edge out Hurricanes

Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball

Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total

Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory

It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller

Wyatt-Hodge sets up Hurricanes' record chase, Renegades' spinners flatten Scorchers

Grace Harris had cut loose for defending champions Brisbane Heat but it wasn't enough while the second game of the day provided an upset

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W43161.104
PS-W43160.297
MS-W32140.775
BH-W5234-0.084
MR-W5234-0.152
HH-W5234-0.227
SS-W4224-0.407
AS-W4132-0.900
Full Table