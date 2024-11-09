Matches (28)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (3)
SA vs IND (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WI vs ENG (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
Renegades vs Stars, 19th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Melbourne, November 09, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
MR-W Win & Bat
MS-W Win & Bat
MR-W Win & Bowl
MS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
L
W
W
L
Stars
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W9 M • 235 Runs • 29.38 Avg • 128.41 SR
MR-W10 M • 159 Runs • 19.88 Avg • 124.21 SR
MS-W7 M • 207 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 128.57 SR
MS-W10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 115.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.49 Econ • 17.07 SR
MR-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 10.81 SR
MS-W10 M • 23 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.21 SR
MS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 14.57 SR
Squad
MR-W
MS-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|9 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
King, Ainsworth combine in Scorchers' thrilling win; Knight-Bates pair maintain Thunder's strong start
The Thunder posted a comfortable victory over the Heat, but the evening game between Scorchers and Renegades went down to the final ball
Perry continues fine form as Sixers edge out Hurricanes
Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball
Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total
Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory
It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller