Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby

Melbourne Renegades 146 for 6 (Capsey 33, Faltum 29, Stalenberg 26*, Kapp 2-22) beat Melbourne Stars 141 for 9 ( Deepti 23, Illingworh 1-8, Bekker 1-9) by 15 runs

Local replacement player Charis Bekker went from the pub to centre stage as Melbourne Renegades posted a 15-run WBBL win over arch-rivals Melbourne Stars.

Bekker was playing just her second WBBL game after being called into the squad to replace injured spinner Sophie Molineux (knee). The 20-year-old didn't let the big stage of a Melbourne derby faze her, returning the miserly figures of 1 for 9 from her four overs to be named player of the match.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind," Bekker said. "I was at the pub a couple of days ago with my mates, and then got the call [to join the squad]. I played against the Scorchers which was really cool. And then hopped on a flight. It's been really rushed."

Bekker's maiden WBBL wicket was none other than superstar batter Meg Lanning.

"Everyone was cheering me on, I was just trying to bowl my best ball, and it happened to be Meg Lanning, which was kind of awesome," Bekker said.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for Stars with 23. Georgia Wareham claimed the key wicket of captain Annabel Sutherland for 16. The result improved Renegades' record to 3-3, while the Stars are now 2-3.

Earlier, Renegades were struggling at 87 for 5 before Naomi Stalenberg (26 not out off 17 balls) and Nicole Faltum (29 off 23) added some handy runs to lift the total to 146 for 6.

The Renegades were 54 for 2 after 10 overs when they took the power surge. Although Deandra Dottin fell for 7 shortly after, Renegades cracked 29 runs off the two overs. Alice Capsey and Wareham fell in quick succession before Stalenberg and Faltum steadied the ship with a 55-run stand.