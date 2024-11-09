Matches (28)
Heat vs Strikers, 20th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Brisbane, November 09, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 297 Runs • 29.7 Avg • 140.09 SR
BH-W10 M • 217 Runs • 31 Avg • 146.62 SR
AS-W10 M • 279 Runs • 31 Avg • 104.88 SR
AS-W10 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 121.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 13.93 SR
BH-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.61 Econ • 16.28 SR
AS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.45 Econ • 16.28 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 15.69 SR
Squad
BH-W
AS-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.15 start, First Session 18.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|9 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
