Stars vs Renegades, 28th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match (N), Melbourne, November 15, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 11:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M • 226 Runs • 25.11 Avg • 115.3 SR
MM Lanning
7 M • 212 Runs • 42.4 Avg • 130.86 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 254 Runs • 36.29 Avg • 122.7 SR
CA Webb
10 M • 209 Runs • 26.13 Avg • 118.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF Day
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 11.4 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 16 SR
A Capsey
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 10.07 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS-W
MR-W
Player
Role
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Day 
Allrounder
Tess Flintoff 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Maisy Gibson 
Bowler
Hasrat Gill 
-
Olivia Henry 
Middle order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Rhys McKenna 
Allrounder
Ines Mckeon 
-
Sasha Moloney 
Bowler
Sophie Reid 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days15 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W74380.572
ST-W64280.248
PS-W64280.205
MR-W74380.171
BH-W6336-0.001
SS-W6336-0.389
MS-W52340.191
AS-W7162-0.968
Full Table