Stars vs Renegades, 28th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match (N), Melbourne, November 15, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
L
W
W
L
L
Renegades
W
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W10 M • 226 Runs • 25.11 Avg • 115.3 SR
MS-W7 M • 212 Runs • 42.4 Avg • 130.86 SR
MR-W9 M • 254 Runs • 36.29 Avg • 122.7 SR
MR-W10 M • 209 Runs • 26.13 Avg • 118.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 11.4 SR
MS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 16 SR
MR-W7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 10.07 SR
MR-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 16.15 SR
Squad
MS-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|15 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
