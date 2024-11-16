Matches (36)
WI vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WBBL (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
AUS vs PAK (1)
SA vs IND (1)
Strikers vs Hurricanes, 29th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 16, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
AS-W Win & Bat
HH-W Win & Bat
AS-W Win & Bowl
HH-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
L
L
L
L
Hurricanes
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W10 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 128.9 SR
AS-W10 M • 248 Runs • 27.56 Avg • 111.71 SR
HH-W10 M • 446 Runs • 55.75 Avg • 161.59 SR
HH-W10 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 119.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 18.5 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 18 SR
HH-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 12.4 SR
HH-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 15.5 SR
Squad
AS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|16 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Heat boost WBBL finals hopes, burn Sixers' chances
Grace Harris made 39 and Jess Jonassen took 3 for 24 as Heat defended 139 to defeat Sixers
BBL and WBBL introduce new player trade window
There will be a 10-day period after both finals where clubs can sign players under certain conditions
Lee lights up WBBL again with second consecutive century
The opener became the first player in the tournament to hit back-to-back centuries
Ainsworth shines again in Scorchers' huge win amid floodlight drama
The 19-year-old quick made early inroads into Sydney Thunder's chase and the home side fell away