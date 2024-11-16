Matches (36)
Strikers vs Hurricanes, 29th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 16, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 10:45
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM McGrath
10 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 128.9 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 248 Runs • 27.56 Avg • 111.71 SR
L Lee
10 M • 446 Runs • 55.75 Avg • 161.59 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 119.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Schutt
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 18.5 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 18 SR
H Graham
9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 12.4 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 15.5 SR
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days16 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W74380.572
ST-W64280.248
PS-W64280.205
MR-W74380.171
BH-W74380.084
SS-W7346-0.425
MS-W52340.191
AS-W7162-0.968
Full Table