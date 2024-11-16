Matches (36)
RESULT
29th Match (D/N), Adelaide, November 16, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Strikers won by 38 runs

Player Of The Match
60 (40)
madeline-penna
Cricinfo's MVP
107.15 ptsImpact List
madeline-penna
Report

Penna and McGrath star as Strikers end losing streak

Penna lifted a stuttering innings with a 40-ball 60 before McGrath led the bowling show with a four-for

AAP
16-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Madeline Penna's 40-ball 60 was the highlight of the Strikers' innings, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL, Adelaide, November 16, 2024

Madeline Penna's 40-ball 60 was the highlight of the Strikers' innings  •  Getty Images

Adelaide Strikers 140 for 7 (Penna 60, Smith 3-18, Bryce 2-32) beat Hobart Hurricanes 102 (Villani 44, McGrath 4-13, Schutt 2-14, Anesu Mushangwe 2-18) by 38 runs
Madeline Penna starred with the bat before Tahlia McGrath finished the job with the ball as Adelaide Strikers posted a 38-run win over Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL on Saturday.
Bottom-placed Strikers made 140 for 7 in the game at Adelaide Oval thanks largely to Penna's 60 off 40 balls. In reply, Hurricanes were bowled out for 102 in 15.2 overs, with Elyse Villani (44 off 39) the top-scorer in an otherwise horror batting display. Strikers captain McGrath (4 for 13) starred with the ball, while Megan Schutt (2 for 14) and Anesu Mushangwe (2 for 18) were also crucial.
Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee entered the match on the back of scores of 150 not out and 103. But she was out caught behind for just eight in the second over when she attempted to belt Orla Prendergast down the ground.
They were, however, on track for victory at 63 for 1 in the ninth over, but a collapse of nine wickets for 39 runs spelt the end for them. The result left third-placed Hurricanes nursing a 4-4 record with just two games remaining before the finals.
Strikers (2-6) are still last, but the defending champions were happy after finally snapping their five-match losing run.
"It's been a long time coming, and it's so good we can get a win," Penna told Fox Sports. "To get it at home in front of our fans is so nice. We have really loyal fans here. Sometimes when you're losing, you don't have those people who back you. But we know our fans here at Adelaide back us in whether we're winning or losing. It's really good we could get a win for them."
McGrath was also thrilled with the win. "It's been a really tough season," she said. "We haven't quite been up to our standard, and cricket is a brutal game when you're not at your standards.
"We're still trying to get something out of this season. It is really tough at times, but it's easy to smile when you have games like that."
Strikers were in all sorts of trouble at 45 for 4 after eight overs when Penna strolled to the crease. Things were still precariously placed at 109 for 6 in the 16th over when Penna was dropped on 44. She received another life - on the same score - and made the most of it by guiding Strikers to the full 20 overs.
Penna's innings, which featured six fours and two sixes, only came to an end when she was run out on the final ball.
Madeline Penna Tahlia McGrath Elyse Villani Hobart Hurricanes Women Adelaide Strikers Women Women's Big Bash League

Hurricanes Innings
Player NameRB
L Lee
caught88
EJ Villani
caught4439
NJ Carey
bowled1816
H Graham
caught13
SW Bates
lbw1510
CL Tryon
caught01
KE Bryce
bowled55
M Strano
lbw01
AM Smith
lbw45
LG Smith
not out03
C Wilson
caught01
Extras(b 4, w 3)
Total102(10 wkts; 15.2 ovs)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W752100.291
MR-W853100.208
HH-W84480.257
PS-W74380.099
BH-W74380.084
SS-W7346-0.425
MS-W62440.072
AS-W8264-0.594
Full Table