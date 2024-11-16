Penna and McGrath star as Strikers end losing streak

Adelaide Strikers 140 for 7 (Penna 60, Smith 3-18, Bryce 2-32) beat Hobart Hurricanes 102 (Villani 44, McGrath 4-13, Schutt 2-14, Anesu Mushangwe 2-18) by 38 runs

Madeline Penna starred with the bat before Tahlia McGrath finished the job with the ball as Adelaide Strikers posted a 38-run win over Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL on Saturday.

Bottom-placed Strikers made 140 for 7 in the game at Adelaide Oval thanks largely to Penna's 60 off 40 balls. In reply, Hurricanes were bowled out for 102 in 15.2 overs, with Elyse Villani (44 off 39) the top-scorer in an otherwise horror batting display. Strikers captain McGrath (4 for 13) starred with the ball, while Megan Schutt (2 for 14) and Anesu Mushangwe (2 for 18) were also crucial.

Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee entered the match on the back of scores of 150 not out and 103. But she was out caught behind for just eight in the second over when she attempted to belt Orla Prendergast down the ground.

They were, however, on track for victory at 63 for 1 in the ninth over, but a collapse of nine wickets for 39 runs spelt the end for them. The result left third-placed Hurricanes nursing a 4-4 record with just two games remaining before the finals.

Strikers (2-6) are still last, but the defending champions were happy after finally snapping their five-match losing run.

"It's been a long time coming, and it's so good we can get a win," Penna told Fox Sports. "To get it at home in front of our fans is so nice. We have really loyal fans here. Sometimes when you're losing, you don't have those people who back you. But we know our fans here at Adelaide back us in whether we're winning or losing. It's really good we could get a win for them."

McGrath was also thrilled with the win. "It's been a really tough season," she said. "We haven't quite been up to our standard, and cricket is a brutal game when you're not at your standards.

"We're still trying to get something out of this season. It is really tough at times, but it's easy to smile when you have games like that."

Strikers were in all sorts of trouble at 45 for 4 after eight overs when Penna strolled to the crease. Things were still precariously placed at 109 for 6 in the 16th over when Penna was dropped on 44. She received another life - on the same score - and made the most of it by guiding Strikers to the full 20 overs.