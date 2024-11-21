Hurricanes vs Renegades, 35th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
35th Match (N), Hobart, November 21, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
L
L
W
W
L
Renegades
W
L
W
W
W
Ground time: 14:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W10 M • 417 Runs • 46.33 Avg • 155.59 SR
HH-W10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 130.56 SR
MR-W9 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 130.51 SR
MR-W7 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 131.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 15 SR
HH-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 16.7 SR
MR-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 11 SR
MR-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|21 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
