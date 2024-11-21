Matches (4)
Hurricanes vs Renegades, 35th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

35th Match (N), Hobart, November 21, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Lee
10 M • 417 Runs • 46.33 Avg • 155.59 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 299 Runs • 33.22 Avg • 130.56 SR
CA Webb
9 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 130.51 SR
HK Matthews
7 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 131.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
H Graham
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 15 SR
M Strano
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 16.7 SR
A Capsey
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.22 Econ • 11 SR
HK Matthews
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
MR-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Zoe Cooke 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Tabatha Saville 
-
Hayley Silver-holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Elyse Villani 
Middle order Batter
Callie Wilson 
-
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days21 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League News

Schutt stars as Strikers dent Scorchers' finals hopes

Laura Wolvaardt, Smitri Mandhana, and Katie Mack all play important innings to set up a good total

Hamilton breaks WBBL records with stunning 5 for 8 in Brisbane Heat victory

The left-arm quick, whose school friends are celebrating on the Gold Coast, had never taken a WBBL wicket before this match

Healy out of WBBL, faces race to be fit for India series

The Australia captain has picked up a knee injury and won't feature again for Sydney Sixers

Penna and McGrath star as Strikers end losing streak

Penna lifted a stuttering innings with a 40-ball 60 before McGrath led the bowling show with a four-for

Faltum's best leads Melbourne Renegades to gripping derby victory

Renegades were 48 for 5 before a record-breaking recovery but Stars pushed hard late in their chase

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W852110.291
MR-W853100.208
BH-W853100.200
HH-W84480.257
PS-W8448-0.105
SS-W8347-0.425
AS-W9366-0.357
MS-W7254-0.094
Full Table