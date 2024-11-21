Matches (15)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
WI vs BAN (1)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)
WBBL (1)
RESULT
35th Match (N), Hobart, November 21, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext

Renegades won by 22 runs

Player Of The Match
69 (45)
georgia-wareham
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth

Renegades remain in the running to host a home grand final after an impressive performance

AAP and ESPNcricinfo staff
21-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Georgia Wareham lifted Melbourne Renegades to a defendable total, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, WBBL, Hobart, November 21, 2024

Georgia Wareham lifted Melbourne Renegades to a defendable total  •  Getty Images

Melbourne Renegades 150 for 5 (Wareham 69, Stalenberg 36*, Carey 3-26) beat Hobart Hurricanes 128 for 8 (Villani 36) by 22 runs
Melbourne Renegades locked in a WBBL finals berth and left Hobart Hurricane's top-four hopes hanging in the balance after comfortably beating them by 22 runs.
Georgia Wareham's career-best 69 helped the Renegades to 150 for 5 and the home side never threatened.
Renegades slumped to 53 for 4 before being rescued with an 81-run wicket stand between Wareham and Naomi Stalenberg.
Nicole Carey was the pick of bowlers for Hurricanes, whose run chase failed to gain any momentum.
They crashed to 18 for 3 in the seventh over after losing swashbuckling Lizelle Lee third ball, edging an outswinger from Milly Illingworth, followed by Carey and Heather Graham cheaply.
Carey was clearly angry after being narrowly run out coming back for a third, throwing her gloves down the tunnel as she walked off.
When West Indian Deandra Dottin bowled captain Elyse Villani with a searing yorker, a sixth win from their past seven starts was all but sealed for the Renegades, who can still knock Sydney Thunder off top spot and claim a home grand final.
Hurricanes face a likely winner-takes-call contest against Perth Scorchers for what looks like a battle for fourth.
Georgia WarehamNaomi StalenbergMelbourne Renegades WomenHobart Hurricanes WomenRenegades vs HurricanesWomen's Big Bash League

Language
English
Win Probability
MR-W 100%
MR-WHH-W
100%50%100%MR-W InningsHH-W Innings

Over 20 • HH-W 128/8

Kathryn Bryce c Coyte b Bekker 16 (11b 2x4 0x6 12m) SR: 145.45
W
Renegades won by 22 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hurricanes Innings
Player NameRB
L Lee
caught03
EJ Villani
bowled3635
NJ Carey
run out25
H Graham
caught28
SW Bates
run out1720
CL Tryon
caught2418
T Saville
caught1515
KE Bryce
caught1611
M Strano
not out54
LG Smith
not out52
Extras(lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
Total128(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W962130.294
MR-W963120.307
BH-W853100.200
PS-W9449-0.091
HH-W94580.104
SS-W9348-0.367
AS-W9366-0.357
MS-W8264-0.125
Full Table