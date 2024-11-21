Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth

Melbourne Renegades 150 for 5 (Wareham 69, Stalenberg 36*, Carey 3-26) beat Hobart Hurricanes 128 for 8 (Villani 36) by 22 runs

Melbourne Renegades locked in a WBBL finals berth and left Hobart Hurricane's top-four hopes hanging in the balance after comfortably beating them by 22 runs.

Georgia Wareham 's career-best 69 helped the Renegades to 150 for 5 and the home side never threatened.

Renegades slumped to 53 for 4 before being rescued with an 81-run wicket stand between Wareham and Naomi Stalenberg

Nicole Carey was the pick of bowlers for Hurricanes, whose run chase failed to gain any momentum.

They crashed to 18 for 3 in the seventh over after losing swashbuckling Lizelle Lee third ball, edging an outswinger from Milly Illingworth, followed by Carey and Heather Graham cheaply.

Carey was clearly angry after being narrowly run out coming back for a third, throwing her gloves down the tunnel as she walked off.

When West Indian Deandra Dottin bowled captain Elyse Villani with a searing yorker, a sixth win from their past seven starts was all but sealed for the Renegades, who can still knock Sydney Thunder off top spot and claim a home grand final.