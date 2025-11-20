Matches (29)
NZ vs WI (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
WBBL (2)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)

Sixers vs Stars, 17th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, North Sydney, November 20, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
8:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Sydney Sixers WomenSydney Sixers Women
321040.981
6
Melbourne Stars WomenMelbourne Stars Women
311130.091
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
6 M • 194 Runs • 38.8 Avg • 115.47 SR
SIR Dunkley
3 M • 110 Runs • 55 Avg • 135.8 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 303 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 129.48 SR
A Sutherland
6 M • 128 Runs • 25.6 Avg • 118.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 10.53 SR
C Bray
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 13.38 SR
SK Moloney
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.37 Econ • 14.33 SR
KJ Garth
6 M • 6 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS-W
MS-W
Player
Role
Ashleigh Gardner (c)
Allrounder
Caoimhe Bray 
Allrounder
Maitlan Brown 
Bowler
Erin Burns 
Allrounder
Mathilda Carmichael 
Batter
Lauren Cheatle 
Bowler
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Elsa Hunter 
Top order Batter
Alyssa Healy 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Lauren Kua 
Allrounder
Emma Manix-Geeves 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Courtney Grace Sippel 
Bowler
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2025/26
Match days20 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey

Lanning's unbeaten 90 sets up Melbourne Stars' victory

The former Australia captain found her stride after a tricky start and Scorchers fell short in a rain-shortened chase

Instant answers to T20 questions
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W44080.779
MR-W43160.230
SS-W32140.981
PS-W4224-0.745
AS-W41230.098
MS-W31130.091
ST-W3030-0.787
BH-W3030-1.115
