Sixers vs Stars, 9th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), North Sydney, November 01, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 12:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 428 Runs • 53.5 Avg • 144.1 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 144 Runs • 16 Avg • 96 SR
MM Lanning
7 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 123.69 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 190 Runs • 21.11 Avg • 108.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 10.17 SR
L Cheatle
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.6 Econ • 16.84 SR
SF Day
10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 9.27 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 14 SR
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days1 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Parsons wickets, Laura Harris' power help Brisbane Heat to 2-0 start

Hayley Matthews gave Renegades a flying start to the chase but 21-year-old legspinner Parsons changed the game

Patterson suffers nasty injury; Strikers hold on as Sixers collapse

Ellyse Perry and Sarah Bryce led Sixers' chase but the lower order fell away with Strikers' legspinners to the fore

Carey and Graham star in Hurricanes' opening win

Lizelle Lee produced a sharp piece of wicketkeeping to claim the key wicket of Phoebe Litchfield

Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray embraces 'super cool' comparisons with Ellyse Perry

Bray was handed her cap by Perry on WBBL debut where she dismissed Dottin and hit the winning runs

WBBL round-up: Perry stars for Sixers; Heat topple Strikers; Ainsworth key for Scorchers

A round-up from the opening day of the WBBL season which sees six teams in action

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W22041.124
HH-W11021.550
PS-W11020.650
SS-W2112-0.033
AS-W2112-0.137
MS-W1010-0.650
MR-W2020-0.948
ST-W1010-1.550
Full Table