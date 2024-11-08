Matches (27)
Stars vs Sixers, 18th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Melbourne, November 08, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
W
W
L
W
W
Sixers
W
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W7 M • 207 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 128.57 SR
MS-W10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 115.23 SR
SS-W10 M • 479 Runs • 59.88 Avg • 145.15 SR
SS-W10 M • 151 Runs • 16.78 Avg • 103.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W10 M • 23 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.21 SR
MS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 14.57 SR
SS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 16.57 SR
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 13.84 SR
Squad
MS-W
SS-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|8 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
