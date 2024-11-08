Matches (27)
Stars vs Sixers, 18th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Melbourne, November 08, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
7 M • 207 Runs • 41.4 Avg • 128.57 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 174 Runs • 19.33 Avg • 115.23 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 479 Runs • 59.88 Avg • 145.15 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 151 Runs • 16.78 Avg • 103.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF Day
10 M • 23 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 8.21 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 14.57 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 16.57 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 13.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS-W
SS-W
Player
Role
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Day 
Allrounder
Tess Flintoff 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Maisy Gibson 
Bowler
Hasrat Gill 
-
Olivia Henry 
Middle order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Rhys McKenna 
Allrounder
Ines Mckeon 
-
Sasha Moloney 
Bowler
Sophie Reid 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days8 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball

Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total

Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory

It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller

Wyatt-Hodge sets up Hurricanes' record chase, Renegades' spinners flatten Scorchers

Grace Harris had cut loose for defending champions Brisbane Heat but it wasn't enough while the second game of the day provided an upset

Voll and McKenna star with batting pyrotechnics on record-breaking day

Two young batters produced outstanding innings at North Sydney Oval, while a well-known name also starred

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W32141.158
MS-W32140.775
PS-W32140.352
BH-W42240.133
MR-W4224-0.156
HH-W5234-0.227
SS-W4224-0.407
AS-W4132-0.900
Full Table