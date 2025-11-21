Matches (32)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
NPL (1)

Heat vs Thunder, 18th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Brisbane, November 21, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Tomorrow
9:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
7
Sydney Thunder WomenSydney Thunder Women
41302-0.375
8
Brisbane Heat WomenBrisbane Heat Women
30300-1.115
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GP Redmayne
9 M • 169 Runs • 21.13 Avg • 112.66 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 141 Runs • 15.67 Avg • 106.01 SR
AB Learoyd
10 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 110.9 SR
TB Wilson
10 M • 221 Runs • 24.56 Avg • 115.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Hamilton
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.28 Econ • 17.27 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 18.33 SR
SL Bates
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 18.81 SR
S Ismail
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 17.37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BH-W
ST-W
Player
Role
Jess Jonassen (c)
Allrounder
Lily Bassingthwaighte 
Bowler
Bonnie Berry 
Bowler
Lucinda Bourke 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Sianna Ginger 
Allrounder
Lucy Hamilton 
Allrounder
Nicola Hancock 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Annie O'Neil 
Middle order Batter
Grace Parsons 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Mikayla Wrigley 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2025/26
Match days21 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Wilson, Litchfield help Thunder register season's first win

Beaten in their first three games, Thunder remain seventh on the table but are now back in the hunt after a convincing win over Scorchers

Wilson, Litchfield help Thunder register season's first win

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

At the end of Sunday's action, Melbourne Renegades have climbed to second place behind Hobart Hurricanes, while Perth Scorchers have risen to fourth place

Dottin and Flintoff lead Renegades to derby win over Stars

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless

Chasing a DLS-revised target of 125 in 12 overs, Heat were undone by two-wicket bursts from Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Nicola Carey

Lee and Wyatt-Hodge keep Hurricanes on top and Heat winless
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W44080.779
MR-W43160.230
SS-W32140.981
PS-W5234-0.789
AS-W41230.098
MS-W31130.091
ST-W4132-0.375
BH-W3030-1.115
