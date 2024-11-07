Matches (24)
Heat vs Thunder, 16th Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Perth, November 07, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
L
W
W
L
L
Thunder
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 141.88 SR
BH-W10 M • 184 Runs • 18.4 Avg • 92.46 SR
ST-W10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 114.4 SR
ST-W10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 118.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 15.2 SR
BH-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 15.41 SR
ST-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.43 Econ • 14 SR
ST-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 20.18 SR
Squad
BH-W
ST-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batter
|-
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.05 start, First Session 14.05-15.35, Interval 15.35-15.55, Second Session 15.55-17.25
|Match days
|7 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
