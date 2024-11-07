Matches (24)
Heat vs Thunder, 16th Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Perth, November 07, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Tomorrow
6:05 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GM Harris
10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 141.88 SR
GP Redmayne
10 M • 184 Runs • 18.4 Avg • 92.46 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 114.4 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 222 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 118.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NM Hancock
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 15.2 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 15.41 SR
HJ Darlington
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.43 Econ • 14 SR
SL Bates
10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 20.18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.05 start, First Session 14.05-15.35, Interval 15.35-15.55, Second Session 15.55-17.25
Match days7 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Mooney and King too good for Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total

Molineux's onslaught stuns Strikers after Bhatia guides Stars to handsome victory

It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller

Wyatt-Hodge sets up Hurricanes' record chase, Renegades' spinners flatten Scorchers

Grace Harris had cut loose for defending champions Brisbane Heat but it wasn't enough while the second game of the day provided an upset

Voll and McKenna star with batting pyrotechnics on record-breaking day

Two young batters produced outstanding innings at North Sydney Oval, while a well-known name also starred

Healy returns for Sydney Sixers after World Cup-ending injury

The Australia captain has recovered to take her place in the squad to face Melbourne Stars on Friday

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W32141.158
MS-W32140.775
PS-W32140.352
BH-W42240.133
MR-W4224-0.156
HH-W4224-0.207
SS-W3122-0.695
AS-W4132-0.900
