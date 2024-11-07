Matches (24)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WI vs ENG (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
RESULT
16th Match, Perth, November 07, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
170/5
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
(19.1/20 ov, T:171) 151

Thunder won by 19 runs

Player Of The Match
4/25
samantha-bates
Cricinfo's MVP
84.46 ptsImpact List
heather-knight
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Knight and Bates help maintain Thunder's strong start

Charli Knott threatened in the chase for Brisbane Heat but the target proved out of reach

AAP
07-Nov-2024 • 19 mins ago
Heather Knight played another vital hand, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, WBBL, WACA, November 7, 2024

Heather Knight played another vital hand  •  Getty Images

Sydney Thunder 170 for 5 (Knight 59*, Litchfield 40, Jonassen 3-22) beat Brisbane Heat 151 (Knott 55, G Harris 41, Bates 4-25) by 19 runs
England captain Heather Knight cracked an unbeaten half-century and Sam Bates snared 4 for 25 to lead Sydney Thunder to a 19-run WBBL victory over Brisbane Heat at the WACA Ground.
Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, and Chamari Athapaththu, all fired to lift the Thunder to a formidable 170 for 5. In reply, Charli Knott and Grace Harris threatened to pull off the run chase, but the Heat were eventually bowled out for 151 after Bates weaved her magic.
After being sent in to bat, Thunder were 13 for 0 in the third over when Georgia Voll was dropped by Laura Harris on 2. Voll would go on to score 22, but more importantly she combined with Athapaththu for a quick-fire 52-run opening stand to give Thunder the perfect platform to launch.
Athapaththu and Litchfield cracked seven boundaries apiece, and Knight went into overdrive later in the innings as Heat's bowlers struggled to contain the star-studded battling line-up.
Heat spinner Jess Jonassen was superb with 3 for 22 from her four overs, and Shikha Pandey was economical. But the rest of the bowlers struggled, with Grace Parsons and Nadine de Klerk copping the brunt of the punishment.
Heat needed to make a fast start to their run chase, and opener Grace Harris received three slices of luck during her blistering knock. She was on 5 when she gloved a spinning Bates delivery through to the keeper. The appeal was turned down, and Thunder decided not to review it, but replays showed it clearly came off her glove. Harris was then dropped on 26 and 32, but was eventually out when she was caught in the deep from a Taneale Peschel full toss.
Knott cracked six fours and a six to notch her maiden WBBL half-century and give Heat a chance, but their victory hopes came crumbling down when she was bowled by Bates who now has 12 wickets from four games in what has been a sizzling start to the season for the 28-year-old.
"I don't know if there's a real secret behind [my form]. It's nice to be contributing finally," Bates told Fox Cricket. "I had a pretty ordinary season last year, so I reflected quite a bit on that. I changed some little things and they're paying off, which is nice."
Heather KnightSamantha BatesCharli KnottJess JonassenSydney Thunder WomenBrisbane Heat WomenThunder vs HeatWomen's Big Bash League

Win Probability
ST-W 100%
ST-WBH-W
100%50%100%ST-W InningsBH-W Innings

Over 20 • BH-W 151/10

Grace Parsons c Knight b Ismail 1 (4b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 25
W
Thunder won by 19 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Heat Innings
Player NameRB
GM Harris
caught4131
GP Redmayne
caught97
JI Rodrigues
caught53
CR Knott
bowled5537
L Harris
caught911
JL Jonassen
caught23
N de Klerk
bowled14
SU Ginger
bowled66
NM Hancock
caught96
S Pandey
not out94
GE Parsons
caught14
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total151(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W43161.104
MS-W32140.775
PS-W32140.352
BH-W5234-0.084
MR-W4224-0.156
HH-W5234-0.227
SS-W4224-0.407
AS-W4132-0.900
Full Table