Matches (11)
The Ashes (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Hurricanes vs Sixers, 19th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Hobart, November 22, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
W
W
W
W
W
Sixers
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HH-W10 M • 317 Runs • 52.83 Avg • 126.8 SR
HH-W5 M • 272 Runs • 68 Avg • 154.54 SR
SS-W6 M • 195 Runs • 39 Avg • 117.46 SR
SS-W10 M • 116 Runs • 16.57 Avg • 136.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 10.58 SR
HH-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.6 SR
SS-W6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 11.5 SR
SS-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
HH-W
SS-W
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|22 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Lanning century leads Stars' domination over Sixers
Kim Garth picked up four wickets in her two overs to trigger a collapse
All-round Graham helps Hurricanes down Renegades and go to the top
She picked up 3 for 23 and then hit a crucial 14 not out in a rain-curtailed chase to maintain Hurricanes' clean slate
Wilson, Litchfield help Thunder register season's first win
Beaten in their first three games, Thunder remain seventh on the table but are now back in the hunt after a convincing win over Scorchers
Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes
Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go