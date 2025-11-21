Matches (11)
Hurricanes vs Sixers, 19th Match at Hobart, WBBL, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Hobart, November 22, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Hobart Hurricanes WomenHobart Hurricanes Women
5500100.775
5
Sydney Sixers WomenSydney Sixers Women
42204-0.860
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 15:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NJ Carey
10 M • 317 Runs • 52.83 Avg • 126.8 SR
DN Wyatt
5 M • 272 Runs • 68 Avg • 154.54 SR
EA Perry
6 M • 195 Runs • 39 Avg • 117.46 SR
M Brown
10 M • 116 Runs • 16.57 Avg • 136.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HI Silver-Holmes
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 10.58 SR
M Strano
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.6 SR
A Gardner
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 11.5 SR
C Bray
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
SS-W
Player
Role
Elyse Villani (c)
Middle order Batter
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Isabella Malgioglio 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Hayley Silver-Holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Callie Wilson 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2025/26
Match days22 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
