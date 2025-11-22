Matches (11)
Scorchers vs Strikers, 20th Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, W.A.C.A, November 22, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Tomorrow
9:50 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Perth Scorchers WomenPerth Scorchers Women
52304-0.789
6
Adelaide Strikers WomenAdelaide Strikers Women
412130.098
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KM Mack
9 M • 210 Runs • 26.25 Avg • 115.38 SR
BL Mooney
6 M • 206 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 128.75 SR
MM Penna
10 M • 331 Runs • 66.2 Avg • 119.92 SR
L Wolvaardt
6 M • 167 Runs • 41.75 Avg • 123.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LG Mills
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.63 Econ • 12.53 SR
AL Edgar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 18 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 21.6 SR
D Brown
4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 11.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS-W
AS-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Chloe Ainsworth 
Bowling Allrounder
Maddy Darke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amy Edgar 
Bowling Allrounder
Mikayla Hinkley 
Batter
Ebony Hoskin 
Bowler
Freya Kemp 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Katie Mack 
Batter
Shay Manolini 
Bowler
Lilly Mills 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chloe Piparo 
Batter
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Ruby Strange 
Allrounder
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2025/26
Match days22 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Lanning century leads Stars' domination over Sixers

Kim Garth picked up four wickets in her two overs to trigger a collapse

All-round Graham helps Hurricanes down Renegades and go to the top

She picked up 3 for 23 and then hit a crucial 14 not out in a rain-curtailed chase to maintain Hurricanes' clean slate

Wilson, Litchfield help Thunder register season's first win

Beaten in their first three games, Thunder remain seventh on the table but are now back in the hunt after a convincing win over Scorchers

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go

Hat-trick hero Bray wants to stay a two-sport sensation

The pace bowler continues to impress for Sydney Sixers in WBBL but isn't ready to move on from soccer yet

