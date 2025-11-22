Matches (18)
Thunder vs Renegades, 21st Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, Sydney, November 23, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
L
L
W
W
Renegades
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 125.43 SR
ST-W10 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 114.14 SR
MR-W10 M • 262 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 124.17 SR
MR-W6 M • 185 Runs • 37 Avg • 143.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 15.92 SR
ST-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 17.37 SR
MR-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 15.6 SR
MR-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 13.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|23 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
