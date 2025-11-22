Matches (18)
NZ vs WI (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND vs SA (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)

Thunder vs Renegades, 21st Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, Sydney, November 23, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Melbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Renegades Women
532060.081
4
Sydney Thunder WomenSydney Thunder Women
523040.118
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Wilson
10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 125.43 SR
AB Learoyd
10 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 114.14 SR
CA Webb
10 M • 262 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 124.17 SR
G Wareham
6 M • 185 Runs • 37 Avg • 143.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL Bates
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 15.92 SR
S Ismail
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 17.37 SR
T Flintoff
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 15.6 SR
G Wareham
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 13.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST-W
MR-W
Player
Role
Phoebe Litchfield (c)
Batter
Em Arlott 
Bowler
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
Bowler
Lucy Finn 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Hasrat Gill 
Bowling Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Tahlia Wilson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2025/26
Match days23 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Wilson trumps de Klerk in Thunder's big win over Heat

Heat's finals hopes in danger while Thunder win back-to-back games after beginning with three losses

Wilson trumps de Klerk in Thunder's big win over Heat

Lanning century leads Stars' domination over Sixers

Kim Garth picked up four wickets in her two overs to trigger a collapse

Lanning century leads Stars' domination over Sixers

All-round Graham helps Hurricanes down Renegades and go to the top

She picked up 3 for 23 and then hit a crucial 14 not out in a rain-curtailed chase to maintain Hurricanes' clean slate

All-round Graham helps Hurricanes down Renegades and go to the top

Wilson, Litchfield help Thunder register season's first win

Beaten in their first three games, Thunder remain seventh on the table but are now back in the hunt after a convincing win over Scorchers

Wilson, Litchfield help Thunder register season's first win

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes

Though wickets fell at the other end, Wyatt-Hodge kept finding the boundary and sealed the match with two balls to go

Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 72* makes it four in four wins for Hurricanes
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W550100.775
MR-W53260.081
MS-W42152.944
ST-W52340.118
PS-W5234-0.789
SS-W4224-0.860
AS-W41230.098
BH-W4040-1.429
Full Table