Babar Azam fined 10% of match fee for breaking stumps with bat

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has been fined 10% of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease, following his dismissal in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Babar was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

In addition, a demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, making it a first offence for Babar in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan's innings, when Babar, batting on 34, was bowled by Jeffrey Vandersay.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge while Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction.

Since Babar admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, there was no need for a formal hearing. Pakistan went on to clinch a 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka with Babar playing a lead role with the bat, scoring 165 runs - the most in the series - which included a 20th ODI ton.