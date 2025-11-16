Matches (31)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Rawalpindi, PAK vs SL, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
L
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 323 Runs • 46.14 Avg • 83.89 SR
PAK10 M • 283 Runs • 31.44 Avg • 74.86 SR
10 M • 490 Runs • 54.44 Avg • 92.27 SR
10 M • 462 Runs • 46.2 Avg • 98.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK5 M • 13 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 20.76 SR
PAK7 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 31.08 SR
10 M • 22 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 20.27 SR
8 M • 16 Wkts • 4.66 Econ • 23 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4930
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
|Match days
|16 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Sri Lanka in Pakistan News
Babar after ending century wait: 'You work out who your true allies are'
He had scored his last international century in August 2023, and when he ended that drought on Friday night, Babar Azam stood almost expressionless before sinking to his knees
Stats - Babar ends 83-innings wait, equals Saeed Anwar's mark
Babar Azam scored his first hundred in international cricket after a gap of 807 days on Friday night in Rawalpindi
Babar breaks century drought to help Pakistan clinch series
Pakistan's senior batters made light work of chasing down the target of 289 set by Sri Lanka
Pakistan fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI
They were deemed to have overshot the time limit by four overs and Afridi, Pakistan's captain, accepted the sanction without contest