Matches (31)
IND vs SA (1)
NZ vs WI (1)
WBBL (4)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (4)
One-Day Cup (1)
The Ashes (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Rawalpindi, PAK vs SL, Nov 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Rawalpindi, November 16, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 18:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 323 Runs • 46.14 Avg • 83.89 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 283 Runs • 31.44 Avg • 74.86 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 490 Runs • 54.44 Avg • 92.27 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 462 Runs • 46.2 Avg • 98.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
5 M • 13 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 20.76 SR
Naseem Shah
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 31.08 SR
AM Fernando
10 M • 22 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 20.27 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 16 Wkts • 4.66 Econ • 23 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Haseebullah Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4930
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
Match days16 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
England
Alex Wharf
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
Language
English
Sri Lanka in Pakistan News

Babar after ending century wait: 'You work out who your true allies are'

He had scored his last international century in August 2023, and when he ended that drought on Friday night, Babar Azam stood almost expressionless before sinking to his knees

Babar after ending century wait: 'You work out who your true allies are'

Stats - Babar ends 83-innings wait, equals Saeed Anwar's mark

Babar Azam scored his first hundred in international cricket after a gap of 807 days on Friday night in Rawalpindi

Stats - Babar ends 83-innings wait, equals Saeed Anwar's mark

Babar breaks century drought to help Pakistan clinch series

Pakistan's senior batters made light work of chasing down the target of 289 set by Sri Lanka

Babar breaks century drought to help Pakistan clinch series

Pakistan fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

They were deemed to have overshot the time limit by four overs and Afridi, Pakistan's captain, accepted the sanction without contest

Pakistan fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

SLC threatens players with 'formal review' if they leave Pakistan; remaining matches postponed by a day

With the talks concluding late and other logistics being thrown off by uncertainty, the matches will be played on November 14 and 16

SLC threatens players with 'formal review' if they leave Pakistan; remaining matches postponed by a day
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question