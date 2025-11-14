Matches (8)
NZ vs WI (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Rawalpindi, PAK vs SL, Nov 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
W
L
W
W
Sri Lanka
L
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 381 Runs • 47.63 Avg • 87.99 SR
PAK10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 75.73 SR
10 M • 488 Runs • 54.22 Avg • 92.59 SR
10 M • 444 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 99.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 28.69 SR
PAK4 M • 10 Wkts • 3.91 Econ • 21 SR
10 M • 23 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 19.04 SR
8 M • 18 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 19.77 SR
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4929
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
|Match days
|14 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Sri Lanka in Pakistan News
SLC threatens players with 'formal review' if they leave Pakistan; remaining matches postponed by a day
With the talks concluding late and other logistics being thrown off by uncertainty, the matches will be played on November 14 and 16
Agha, Rauf upstage Hasaranga as Pakistan win thriller to go 1-0 up
Sri Lanka fought hard through cameos from Samarawickrama, Theekshana and then Hasaranga but had a tall ask and fell six runs short
SL spinners, Pakistan's ODI form, off-field cuteness among things to watch out for
How batters like Saim Ayub and Pathum Nissanka score in the upcoming series is also worth keeping your eyes on
Pakistan drop Hasan Nawaz from SL ODIs and T20I tri-series
No replacement was nominated for him for the ODIs, while Fakhar Zaman is called up to the T20I squad