Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Rawalpindi, PAK vs SL, Nov 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Rawalpindi, November 14, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Fri, 14 Nov
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 381 Runs • 47.63 Avg • 87.99 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 75.73 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 488 Runs • 54.22 Avg • 92.59 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 444 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 99.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Naseem Shah
7 M • 13 Wkts • 5.95 Econ • 28.69 SR
Abrar Ahmed
4 M • 10 Wkts • 3.91 Econ • 21 SR
AM Fernando
10 M • 23 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 19.04 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 18 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 19.77 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Haseebullah Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4929
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
Match days14 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
TV Umpire
England
Alex Wharf
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
Language
English
Sri Lanka in Pakistan News

SLC threatens players with 'formal review' if they leave Pakistan; remaining matches postponed by a day

With the talks concluding late and other logistics being thrown off by uncertainty, the matches will be played on November 14 and 16

Agha, Rauf upstage Hasaranga as Pakistan win thriller to go 1-0 up

Sri Lanka fought hard through cameos from Samarawickrama, Theekshana and then Hasaranga but had a tall ask and fell six runs short

SL spinners, Pakistan's ODI form, off-field cuteness among things to watch out for

How batters like Saim Ayub and Pathum Nissanka score in the upcoming series is also worth keeping your eyes on

Pakistan drop Hasan Nawaz from SL ODIs and T20I tri-series

No replacement was nominated for him for the ODIs, while Fakhar Zaman is called up to the T20I squad

Eshan Malinga picked for white-ball tour of Pakistan; Rajapaksa back for T20Is

Madushanka was out of the ODIs with a knee injury, whereas Pathirana wasn't part of T20I squad because of an infection

