Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Rawalpindi, PAK vs SL, Nov 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Rawalpindi, November 11, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 295 Runs • 32.78 Avg • 79.72 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 69.32 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 456 Runs • 50.67 Avg • 94.4 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 446 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 98.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
5 M • 11 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 24.54 SR
Naseem Shah
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 32.81 SR
AM Fernando
10 M • 22 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 18.81 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 22.13 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Haseebullah Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4928
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
Match days11 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
England
Alex Wharf
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
Language
English
