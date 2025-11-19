Stats - Shai Hope becomes the first batter to score hundreds against 11 Full Member teams

1 Shai Hope is the first player to score hundreds against all eleven other Full Member nations in international cricket, following his unbeaten 109 against New Zealand at Napier

Hope has also scored ODI hundreds against Netherlands and Nepal, in addition to the eleven Test-playing nations, which makes him the first player to score hundreds against 13 different teams in international cricket.

He went past Mahela Jayawardene and Chris Gayle , who have scored centuries against 12 opponents.

12 Number of teams against which Hope has scored a hundred in the ODI format, which is also a record. Number of teams against which Hope has scored a hundred in the ODI format, which is also a record. Sachin Tendulkar , Ricky Ponting, Gayle, Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill all scored hundreds against eleven opponents in ODIs.

10 New Zealand is the 10th country where Hope has scored an ODI hundred. Only Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya - 12 countries - have scored ODI hundreds in more countries, while Gayle and New Zealand is the 10th country where Hope has scored an ODI hundred. Only Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya - 12 countries - have scored ODI hundreds in more countries, while Gayle and Virat Kohli have also hit ODI hundreds in ten nations.

142 Innings that Hope needed to complete Innings that Hope needed to complete 6000 runs in ODIs. He is the second-fastest to get to the milestone among West Indies players, taking only one more innings than Viv Richards (141).

19 Hundreds for Hope in ODIs, the Hundreds for Hope in ODIs, the joint-second-most for West Indies in the format - alongside Brian Lara - and only behind Gayle's 25 centuries.

Hope needed 142 innings for 19 ODI hundreds, the fifth quickest, behind Babar Azam (102), Hashim Amla (104), Kohli (124) and David Warner (139), while Gayle and Lara took 189 and 243 innings respectively.

Shai Hope has also hit six hundreds as captain, the most by a keeper-captain in the format • AFP/Getty Images

6 Hundreds by Hope as captain in ODIs, all of which have been scored while being the wicketkeeper as well. These are the Hundreds by Hope as captain in ODIs, all of which have been scored while being the wicketkeeper as well. These are the joint-most ODI hundreds for a keeper-captain, alongside MS Dhoni (6). The six ODI tons by Hope as captain are also the most for West Indies , going past Lara's tally of five.

22 Second-highest individual score in West Indies' innings - Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd. It is the third instance of Hope scoring a hundred in ODIs when no other batter reached 30 in the innings.

The previous two instances came in successive matches against Bangladesh in 2018. Saeed Anwar and Amla are the two other men with three ODI hundreds where the second-highest individual score was less than 30.

11 Consecutive bilateral ODI series wins Consecutive bilateral ODI series wins for New Zealand at home since losing to India in January 2019. Only one team has had a longer streak - 17 by South Africa between 2002 and 2007. New Zealand lost only two of the 31 matches across these 11 series, both in dead rubbers.

73 Innings without a century opening stand Innings without a century opening stand for New Zealand in ODIs before the 106-run stand between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra on Wednesday.