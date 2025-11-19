Tamil Nadu split coaches mid-season after Ranji Trophy struggles

Senthilnathan will, however, see out the remainder of the Ranji season; the two remaining rounds of matches will be played in January after the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

TN have already lost outright to Jharkhand and Andhra , while conceding a lead against Vidarbha , the defending champions. They also nearly couldn't defend 512 against Nagaland for the first-innings honours. It is likely that even victories in TN's remaining two fixtures won't be enough to secure a Ranji Trophy knockouts berth

While the timing - right in the middle of their fifth-round game against Uttar Pradesh in Coimbatore - may seem off, there have been rumblings of such a move at the top from within the TNCA since their fourth-round defeat to Andhra.

The decision was finally taken and approved at an emergency meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, with the TNCA announcing via a press release late at night that they were adopting a split-coaching model for the remainder of 2025-26. TNCA's release didn't specify if Senthilnathan would continue beyond the current Ranji season.

Venkataramana represented India in one Test in 1989, against West Indies in Kingston. He played 75 first-class matches, picking up 247 wickets at an average of 29.63 and 12 five-fors.

This is the third coaching change TN have made in the past two years. In 2023-24, there were similar rumblings, but from within the team against former Mumbai wicketkeeper Sulakshan Kulkarni. He was then removed as head coach barely a year into his two-year contract, with L Balaji, the former India fast bowler, taking over. Prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, Senthilnathan, a former chief selector, took over from Balaji.

Earlier in the week, TN named Varun Chakravarthy as captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. This will mark Chakravarthy's first foray into a leadership role, after three other contenders - M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan - were overlooked.