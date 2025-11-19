Mitchell replaces Rohit as No. 1 ranked ODI batter
Daryl Mitchell has dethroned Rohit Sharma to become the new No. 1 batter in the ICC ODI rankings. This marked just the second time that a New Zealand batter has occupied the top spot, following Glenn Turner's reign in 1979.
A number of contemporary greats like Martin Crowe, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have spent time in the top-five of the ODI batting rankings but have never been No. 1. Mitchell made the move up after scoring his seventh ODI century, against West Indies on Sunday. He injured himself during that innings though and was ruled out for the rest of the three-match series.
Temba Bavuma also enjoyed a significant rise, breaking into the top five of the Test batting rankings for the first time. The South Africa captain scored the only half-century in extreme conditions in Kolkata and helped his team end a 15-year period without a Test win in India. Shubman Gill, currently injured, is just outside the top 10 with 737 rating points. Joe Root, preparing to play the Ashes on Friday, leads the Test batting pack followed by England team-mate Harry Brook.
Marco Jansen, also a key contributor to the events at Eden Gardens, waits just outside the top 10 among the Test bowlers rankings and has broken into the top five in the allrounders rankings. Jasprit Bumrah remains at No. 1 after picking up six wickets in the match, followed by Matt Henry and Noman Ali.
Pakistan's 3-0 ODI series win over Sri Lanka resulted in upward movement for their legspinner Abrar Ahmed, who has moved up 11 spots to No. 9 on the bowlers' list. Rashid Khan remains at the head of the pack followed by Jofra Archer and Keshav Maharaj.
Jacob Duffy was the highest wicket-taker in the five T20Is that New Zealand played against West Indies in November and it reflects in his rise to No. 2 on the bowling rankings. Varun Chakravarthy is ahead of him and Rashid is just behind.
Three Indians - Gill (No. 4), Virat Kohli (No. 5) and Shreyas Iyer (No. 8) - alongside Rohit (No. 2) make up the top 10 in the ODI batting rankings. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is at No. 3.