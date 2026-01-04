Player of the Match, Sikandar Raza: "It's nice to win the game and know your contribution in a win feels more special. I've heard great things about this tournament but due to clashes I couldn't come in year 2 or 3. When I talk to the SA boys in the circuit, they've all said good things about it. Can't ask for more with this POTM award. Miller, as a captain, he's always there when you're bowling and he's always calm. It rubs off on the bowlers too. He doesn't speak much but lets his bat and captaincy do the talking. I've played a lot against him. Wonderful to play with him."



David Miller, winning captain: "Tribe is a phenomenal player. Plays good, strong shots and has time. Fifty last game and a good start here. I didn't know much about him before he joined, had to know him quick. Great turnaround for us. Terrible start to the season but boys are falling into their roles nicely. Love how the guys are celebrating, enjoying themselves and finding ways to win. Raza is a young 39-year old with all his experience. Lot of energy and very wise - got a good cricket brain. When the guys signed Baartman, I always loved how he takes challenges. He's always taking the batters on. Lot of experience on his side too."



Rashid Khan, losing captain: "Quite disappointing, to be honest. Not the kind of cricket champion teams play. Good it happened earlier rather than later and we still have an opportunity to qualify. We didn't play as good as we can. This franchise has a brand of cricket that we didn't do. We were a little bit defensive and got stuck. In T20 you can't think about the past. Individually is experienced and they know how to manage themselves. Have to come with the right mindset. Need to forget where on the table we are. I feel like if we can lose four games in a row then we can win four in a row too."