Matches (7)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (1)
ILT20 (1)

MI Cape Town vs Royals, 13th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match (D/N), Cape Town, January 04, 2026, SA20
PrevNext
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town

#6

88
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals

#2

(13/20 ov, T:89) 90/3

Royals won by 7 wickets (with 42 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/13 & 3 catches
sikandar-raza
Cricinfo's MVP
86.05 ptsImpact List
sikandar-raza
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
MICT Win & Bat
48%
PR Win & Bat
23%
MICT Win & Bowl
17%
PR Win & Bowl
13%
841 votes
Match centre 
Scores: Harshith Gowda | Comms: @sreshthx
Scorecard summary
MI Cape Town 88/10(18.4 overs)
Reeza Hendricks
18 (24)
Sikandar Raza
4/13 (4)
Ryan Rickelton
17 (18)
Ottneil Baartman
2/8 (2.4)
Paarl Royals 90/3(13 overs)
Asa Tribe
34 (28)
Corbin Bosch
1/9 (2)
David Miller
19* (9)
Rashid Khan
1/28 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Sikandar Raza
PR86.05---4/134.8886.05
Nqobani Mokoena
PR51.11---2/102.6251.11
Ottneil Baartman
PR37.3---2/82.0137.3
Asa Tribe
PR30.9334(28)34.8430.93---
Trent Boult
MICT25.270(0)001/221.5725.27
View full list
end of over 1314 runs
PR: 90/3CRR: 6.92 
David Miller19 (9b 2x4 1x6)
Kyle Verreynne10 (15b 1x4)
Rashid Khan 4-0-28-1
George Linde 1-0-6-0

Thats all from Super Sunday. Thanks all. On behalf of Harsith, this is Sreshth and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo team saying ta-da!

Player of the Match, Sikandar Raza: "It's nice to win the game and know your contribution in a win feels more special. I've heard great things about this tournament but due to clashes I couldn't come in year 2 or 3. When I talk to the SA boys in the circuit, they've all said good things about it. Can't ask for more with this POTM award. Miller, as a captain, he's always there when you're bowling and he's always calm. It rubs off on the bowlers too. He doesn't speak much but lets his bat and captaincy do the talking. I've played a lot against him. Wonderful to play with him."

David Miller, winning captain: "Tribe is a phenomenal player. Plays good, strong shots and has time. Fifty last game and a good start here. I didn't know much about him before he joined, had to know him quick. Great turnaround for us. Terrible start to the season but boys are falling into their roles nicely. Love how the guys are celebrating, enjoying themselves and finding ways to win. Raza is a young 39-year old with all his experience. Lot of energy and very wise - got a good cricket brain. When the guys signed Baartman, I always loved how he takes challenges. He's always taking the batters on. Lot of experience on his side too."

Rashid Khan, losing captain: "Quite disappointing, to be honest. Not the kind of cricket champion teams play. Good it happened earlier rather than later and we still have an opportunity to qualify. We didn't play as good as we can. This franchise has a brand of cricket that we didn't do. We were a little bit defensive and got stuck. In T20 you can't think about the past. Individually is experienced and they know how to manage themselves. Have to come with the right mindset. Need to forget where on the table we are. I feel like if we can lose four games in a row then we can win four in a row too."

6.17pm That's as convincing as it gets. Paarl Royals earn a hat-trick of wins and move to No. 2 on the points table. Miller with his nine-ball unbeaten 19 puts the finishing touch with Kyle Verreynne holding one up. Credit also to Asa Tribe for absorbing some pressure with his 34 as Royals lost a couple of early wickets in the chase.

But the game belongs to Royals' bowlers, especially their spinners. Raza bowled 14 dots in his four-over spell, and finished with 4 for 13. That totally wrecked the MICT batting, which by the way, is very strong on paper. Mujeeb Ur Rahman with 1 for 17 in four overs also kept MICT on a leash, while the pacers Baartman (2 for 8) and Mokoena (2 for 10) were excellent too.

Well, what do you say about MICT now? That's four losses in a row (among completed games). Their only points are courtesy a washout. Shocking start for thd defending champs.

12.6
6
Rashid Khan to Miller, SIX runs

game, set, match - and Paarl Royals earn a bonus-point win, along with a big NRR boost! Rashid delivers this ball from way behind the umpire. Lands on a good length outside off. Turning in and Miller tonks a slog sweep over deep square leg. Paarl Royals do the league-stage double over MICT.

12.5
2
Rashid Khan to Miller, 2 runs

thumped to cow corner by Miller for a couple more

12.4
4
Rashid Khan to Miller, FOUR runs

around the stumps. Full on middle and sliding into leg. Miller backs away and tries to thump it straight back. But it takes an inside edge and races away to fine leg for four

12.3
1
Rashid Khan to Verreynne, 1 run

over the stumps. Full outside off. Turning away. Driven to deep point

12.2
1
Rashid Khan to Miller, 1 run

length ball outside off. Cut to the deep backward point fielder

12.1
Rashid Khan to Miller, no run

Rashid around the stumps. Length ball on off. Turning in. Wants to flick. Hits the pad and rolls away to the off side

end of over 126 runs
PR: 76/3CRR: 6.33 RRR: 1.62 • Need 13 from 48b
David Miller6 (4b 1x4)
Kyle Verreynne9 (14b 1x4)
George Linde 1-0-6-0
Rashid Khan 3-0-14-1
11.6
1
Linde to Miller, 1 run

length ball, quite wide outside off. Cut square to the deep for one

11.5
4
Linde to Miller, FOUR runs

he's off the blocks! Full and wide, and Miller uses the reverse sweep and swipes it gloriously to conventional deep third

11.4
Linde to Miller, no run

over the stumps. Length ball outside off. Bit of turn in. The cut rolls back to the bowler

11.3
1
Linde to Verreynne, 1 run

full outside leg. Flicked to wide long on

11.2
Linde to Verreynne, no run

length ball on leg. Tapped to the on-side

11.1
Linde to Verreynne, no run

around the stumps. Length ball on off. Tiptoes and punches to cover

19 more to win. Here's Linde

end of over 114 runs • 1 wicket
PR: 70/3CRR: 6.36 RRR: 2.11 • Need 19 from 54b
Kyle Verreynne8 (11b 1x4)
David Miller1 (1b)
Rashid Khan 3-0-14-1
Corbin Bosch 2-0-9-1
10.6
1
Rashid Khan to Verreynne, 1 run

full on off. Tentatively poked towards the off side for a single

10.5
1
Rashid Khan to Miller, 1 run

length ball on middle, and clipped past the short-leg fielder lurking under the helmet

Here's the captain. He'll want to stay till the end

10.4
W
Rashid Khan to Asa Tribe, OUT

tries to be too cute! Length ball around off. Tribe tries to move to the off side and play a scoop over the leg side. The ball turns in, he misses, and that's the end of Asa Tribe. Nonetheless, a solid innings from the batter today

Asa Tribe b Rashid Khan 34 (28b 3x4 2x6 47m) SR: 121.42
10.3
Rashid Khan to Asa Tribe, no run

length ball outside off. Bit of turn away. Poked to backward point

10.2
1
Rashid Khan to Verreynne, 1 run

length ball on middle. Turning to leg. He makes room and punches down the ground to long on

10.1
1
Rashid Khan to Asa Tribe, 1 run

6-7! Full on off and tucked to the leg side for a single

Quiz: How closely did you follow cricket in 2025?

end of over 107 runs
PR: 66/2CRR: 6.60 RRR: 2.30 • Need 23 from 60b
Kyle Verreynne6 (9b 1x4)
Asa Tribe33 (25b 3x4 2x6)
Corbin Bosch 2-0-9-1
Rashid Khan 2-0-10-0
9.6
Corbin Bosch to Verreynne, no run

fullish on off. Hangs back and bunts the ball to see the over out

9.5
Corbin Bosch to Verreynne, no run

length ball angling in and hits him on the pad. But it's sliding down leg

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AM Tribe
34 runs (28)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
9 runs
1 four0 six
Control
59%
DA Miller
19 runs (9)
2 fours1 six
Productive shot
slog shot
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
67%
Best performances - bowlers
Sikandar Raza
O
4
M
0
R
13
W
4
ECO
3.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
OEG Baartman
O
2.4
M
0
R
8
W
2
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
TossMI Cape Town, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Royals
Sikandar Raza
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days4 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien PalekerDRS
South Africa
Siphelele GasaDRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Marais Erasmus
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Abongile Sodumo
Match Referee
South Africa
Shandre Fritz
PointsPaarl Royals 5, MI Cape Town 0
Language
English
Win Probability
PR 100%
MICTPR
100%50%100%MICT InningsPR Innings

Over 13 • PR 90/3

Royals won by 7 wickets (with 42 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Royals Innings
Player NameRB
LG Pretorius
bowled12
AM Tribe
bowled3428
RA Herman
caught1824
K Verreynne
not out1015
DA Miller
not out199
Extras(lb 3, w 5)
Total90(3 wkts; 13 ovs)
<1 / 3>

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
JSK430151.526
PR43113-1.070
SEC421123.035
DSG5128-1.029
PC41270.250
MICT5042-2.154
Full Table