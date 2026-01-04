game, set, match - and Paarl Royals earn a bonus-point win, along with a big NRR boost! Rashid delivers this ball from way behind the umpire. Lands on a good length outside off. Turning in and Miller tonks a slog sweep over deep square leg. Paarl Royals do the league-stage double over MICT.
MI Cape Town vs Royals, 13th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result
Royals won by 7 wickets (with 42 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|PR
|86.05
|-
|-
|-
|4/13
|4.88
|86.05
|PR
|51.11
|-
|-
|-
|2/10
|2.62
|51.11
|PR
|37.3
|-
|-
|-
|2/8
|2.01
|37.3
|PR
|30.93
|34(28)
|34.84
|30.93
|-
|-
|-
|MICT
|25.27
|0(0)
|0
|0
|1/22
|1.57
|25.27
Thats all from Super Sunday. Thanks all. On behalf of Harsith, this is Sreshth and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo team saying ta-da!
Player of the Match, Sikandar Raza: "It's nice to win the game and know your contribution in a win feels more special. I've heard great things about this tournament but due to clashes I couldn't come in year 2 or 3. When I talk to the SA boys in the circuit, they've all said good things about it. Can't ask for more with this POTM award. Miller, as a captain, he's always there when you're bowling and he's always calm. It rubs off on the bowlers too. He doesn't speak much but lets his bat and captaincy do the talking. I've played a lot against him. Wonderful to play with him."
David Miller, winning captain: "Tribe is a phenomenal player. Plays good, strong shots and has time. Fifty last game and a good start here. I didn't know much about him before he joined, had to know him quick. Great turnaround for us. Terrible start to the season but boys are falling into their roles nicely. Love how the guys are celebrating, enjoying themselves and finding ways to win. Raza is a young 39-year old with all his experience. Lot of energy and very wise - got a good cricket brain. When the guys signed Baartman, I always loved how he takes challenges. He's always taking the batters on. Lot of experience on his side too."
Rashid Khan, losing captain: "Quite disappointing, to be honest. Not the kind of cricket champion teams play. Good it happened earlier rather than later and we still have an opportunity to qualify. We didn't play as good as we can. This franchise has a brand of cricket that we didn't do. We were a little bit defensive and got stuck. In T20 you can't think about the past. Individually is experienced and they know how to manage themselves. Have to come with the right mindset. Need to forget where on the table we are. I feel like if we can lose four games in a row then we can win four in a row too."
6.17pm That's as convincing as it gets. Paarl Royals earn a hat-trick of wins and move to No. 2 on the points table. Miller with his nine-ball unbeaten 19 puts the finishing touch with Kyle Verreynne holding one up. Credit also to Asa Tribe for absorbing some pressure with his 34 as Royals lost a couple of early wickets in the chase.
But the game belongs to Royals' bowlers, especially their spinners. Raza bowled 14 dots in his four-over spell, and finished with 4 for 13. That totally wrecked the MICT batting, which by the way, is very strong on paper. Mujeeb Ur Rahman with 1 for 17 in four overs also kept MICT on a leash, while the pacers Baartman (2 for 8) and Mokoena (2 for 10) were excellent too.
Well, what do you say about MICT now? That's four losses in a row (among completed games). Their only points are courtesy a washout. Shocking start for thd defending champs.
thumped to cow corner by Miller for a couple more
around the stumps. Full on middle and sliding into leg. Miller backs away and tries to thump it straight back. But it takes an inside edge and races away to fine leg for four
over the stumps. Full outside off. Turning away. Driven to deep point
length ball outside off. Cut to the deep backward point fielder
Rashid around the stumps. Length ball on off. Turning in. Wants to flick. Hits the pad and rolls away to the off side
length ball, quite wide outside off. Cut square to the deep for one
he's off the blocks! Full and wide, and Miller uses the reverse sweep and swipes it gloriously to conventional deep third
over the stumps. Length ball outside off. Bit of turn in. The cut rolls back to the bowler
full outside leg. Flicked to wide long on
length ball on leg. Tapped to the on-side
around the stumps. Length ball on off. Tiptoes and punches to cover
19 more to win. Here's Linde
full on off. Tentatively poked towards the off side for a single
length ball on middle, and clipped past the short-leg fielder lurking under the helmet
Here's the captain. He'll want to stay till the end
tries to be too cute! Length ball around off. Tribe tries to move to the off side and play a scoop over the leg side. The ball turns in, he misses, and that's the end of Asa Tribe. Nonetheless, a solid innings from the batter today
length ball outside off. Bit of turn away. Poked to backward point
length ball on middle. Turning to leg. He makes room and punches down the ground to long on
6-7! Full on off and tucked to the leg side for a single
fullish on off. Hangs back and bunts the ball to see the over out
length ball angling in and hits him on the pad. But it's sliding down leg
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Toss
|MI Cape Town, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|4 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Paarl Royals 5, MI Cape Town 0
Over 13 • PR 90/3Royals won by 7 wickets (with 42 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|1
|2
|bowled
|34
|28
|caught
|18
|24
|not out
|10
|15
|not out
|19
|9
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 5)
|Total
|90(3 wkts; 13 ovs)