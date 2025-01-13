Matches (22)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
NZ vs SL (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL (3)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (4)
PAK vs WI (1)
Jay Trophy (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
MI Cape Town vs Royals, 6th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
MICT Win & Bat
PR Win & Bat
MICT Win & Bowl
PR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Cape Town
L
W
L
W
L
Royals
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MICT8 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 168.29 SR
10 M • 220 Runs • 22 Avg • 124.29 SR
9 M • 141 Runs • 20.14 Avg • 97.24 SR
10 M • 121 Runs • 20.17 Avg • 105.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MICT9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 22.87 SR
MICT5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 12.5 SR
PR8 M • 8 Wkts • 10.3 Econ • 22.5 SR
8 M • 6 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
MICT
PR
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|13 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News
Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings
The 18-year-old took on some of the biggest names in South African cricket on his way to a 51-ball 97
ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock
"We need to give a little bit back to the bowlers," says the former South Africa captain who is also part of ICC's cricket committee
Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'
He also believes his presence will open the door for the other Indian players to come to the SA20
Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever
He feels "really, really good from a body perspective," but knows having to evolve continuously is the way forward