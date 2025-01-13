Matches (22)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
NZ vs SL (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL (3)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (4)
PAK vs WI (1)
Jay Trophy (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

MI Cape Town vs Royals, 6th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (D/N), Cape Town, January 13, 2025, SA20
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Rickelton
8 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 168.29 SR
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 220 Runs • 22 Avg • 124.29 SR
DA Miller
9 M • 141 Runs • 20.14 Avg • 97.24 SR
M Van Buuren
10 M • 121 Runs • 20.17 Avg • 105.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Rabada
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 22.87 SR
N Thushara
5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 12.5 SR
L Ngidi
8 M • 8 Wkts • 10.3 Econ • 22.5 SR
AL Phehlukwayo
8 M • 6 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
MICT
PR
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
-
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days13 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

The 18-year-old took on some of the biggest names in South African cricket on his way to a 51-ball 97

Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

"We need to give a little bit back to the bowlers," says the former South Africa captain who is also part of ICC's cricket committee

ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

He also believes his presence will open the door for the other Indian players to come to the SA20

Karthik arrives at the SA20, to 'showcase skills' and 'help young SA players'

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

He feels "really, really good from a body perspective," but knows having to evolve continuously is the way forward

Faf du Plessis at 40: Still fabulous, and faster than ever

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20

Given MI Cape Town's strong bowling attack, Potgieter was not expecting to get a bowl

'It worked out perfectly' - Potgieter on his five-for while bowling first time in SA20
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT21152.889
PR11040.679
JSK11040.522
DSG11040.100
PC1010-0.100
SEC2020-2.752
Full Table