Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers

Spectators at all six SA20 venues have had the opportunity to watch the action first-hand in this opening week, with all the teams playing at least once at their home grounds. Four of the six were sell-outs, and the other two rain-affected but well-attended anyway, so it's fair to say anyone who has the inclination to watch a game and is close enough to be able to do so, will. But even some of those who are not anywhere near the tournament are tuning in, including South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter
, who lives in New Zealand.
On Monday, Walter admitted to waking up in the early hours to watch "all games live", and he would have had a particular interest in the evening fixture between MICT and Paarl Royals at Newlands. Five of the 15 players he named in his Champions Trophy squad were in action, as well as three who narrowly missed out on selection. Just about all of them gave Walter something to think about.
Top of his mind would have been Lungi Ngidi,
who was named in the national squad despite not playing any internationals this summer and is on the comeback from a groin injury. At 5.30am, Walter may not have been best pleased to see Ngidi bowl well below his usual pace (in the low 120s, not the high 130s) and concede 25 runs in first two overs. But his coffee may have gone down a little easier when Ngidi deceived George Linde with a very slow ball (at 114kph) and then pushed it up to 133kph. Ngidi finished with figures of 1 for 43 in four overs and has conceded 85 runs in eight overs in the two matches he has played so far. There's some reason to be concerned.
On Saturday at Boland Park, the absence of pace in the surface may have contributed to Ngidi's strategy to send down slower balls. It was also his first game in three months, so any assessment of him on that day will be lenient. Two days later, on a quicker surface, Ngidi might have been expected to have some zip back, even if his speciality is the offcutter. His first two overs were laboured, and he offered too much width. Even when he changed ends and took the wicket, Ngidi never looked like a constant threat, especially not in the way Kagiso Rabada
later did.
After an intense summer of Test cricket and with only one match off to recover, Rabada has barely missed a beat. After taking 2 for 10 against Joburg Super Kings at the weekend (which included bowling Jonny Bairstow with a legcutter as the rain that ended the match came down), Rabada took 2 for 0 in his first two overs at Newlands.
HIs first wicket was a gift as Joe Root
played straight into short fine leg's hands but the rest of the over was pace-perfect. Rabada bowled fast and full and Sam Hain could not get him away. He took pace off and Lhuan-dre Pretorius went hard but could only get it as far as deep third. Rabada closed out a second over without conceding a run and became the first bowler in the tournament to deliver back-to-back maidens in the Powerplay.
George Linde
, who, as a spin-bowling allrounder, may have had an outside chance at a Champions Trophy spot, had Mitch van Buuren and David Miller
caught on the boundary in successive overs. Linde's 3 for 15 is his SA20 best and comes a month after he made his national comeback, against Pakistan. He also outshone Bjorn Fortuin,
the other left-armer who could have claimed a place in the national squad, and continues to impress with the new ball. Fortuin took 1 for 24 today but, despite an ability to keep things tight, South Africa decided they did not need another spinner at the Champions Trophy.
Instead, they've loaded the squad with batters and Walter will be watching to see where the runs come from, especially in the top order. Since Quinton de Kock's ODI retirement at the 2023 World Cup, South Africa have not settled on an opening partner for Temba Bavuma. For the Champions Trophy, Tony de Zorzi, who does not have an SA20 deal, will likely start but Ryan Rickelton
is another option. His previous innings, also at Newlands, resulted in a career-best 259 in the second Test against Pakistan. This time, in his return from a hamstring strain, he managed a run-a-ball 8.
A third option would have been Reeza Hendricks
but the ODI squad seem to have moved past him, even though he served up a reminder of what they might be missing. He top-scored with 59 in an innings laced with wristy flicks and powerful cuts to prove he is still a presence at the top of the order. But, at 35, it's unlikely Hendricks will find his way back. Instead, South Africa may soon look to Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
The left-hander announced himself with 97 on debut
on Saturday and kept going at Newlands. He scooped Trent Boult for six, slammed Rashid Khan for back-to-back fours through deep backward square and ramped him for four more and got the Royals out of the blocks in double time. His hard-hitting was cut short by a bowler who outsmarted him, but he will learn. Oh, and did we mention he keeps wicket as well? One person who knows all that is Walter.