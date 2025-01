Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers

Top of his mind would have been Lungi Ngidi, who was named in the national squad despite not playing any internationals this summer and is on the comeback from a groin injury. At 5.30am, Walter may not have been best pleased to see Ngidi bowl well below his usual pace (in the low 120s, not the high 130s) and concede 25 runs in first two overs. But his coffee may have gone down a little easier when Ngidi deceived George Linde with a very slow ball (at 114kph) and then pushed it up to 133kph. Ngidi finished with figures of 1 for 43 in four overs and has conceded 85 runs in eight overs in the two matches he has played so far. There's some reason to be concerned.