South Africa's fast-bowling stocks dwindle as Coetzee suffers hamstring niggle

Coetzee played JSK's last match against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead, which was his first competitive game since the Test against Sri Lanka in Durban, where he injured his groin . Coetzee was ruled out of the rest of the international summer, after he had come back from a hip niggle and a 12-week conditioning block. He did not play any cricket between a game at the MLC in July (his only one in the competition) and a domestic match for the Titans in October. Then, he appeared fitter and faster than before, playing in all four of South Africa's T20I fixtures against India, and took 4 for 85 in the first Test against Sri Lanka before he was ruled out again. Two days ago, Coetzee was back and took 2 for 32 in three overs.