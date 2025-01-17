South Africa's fast-bowling stocks dwindle as Coetzee suffers hamstring niggle

South Africa's bowling stocks have taken another hit after Gerald Coetzee , who was expected to be named as Anrich Nortje's replacement in the the Champions Trophy squad, was left out of the Joburg Super Kings XI to play Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. ESPNcricinfo understands Coetzee has a hamstring issue and his participation in the SA20 is in doubt for the next few weeks. His fitness levels are being closely monitored.

While there was no official explanation offered for his exclusion, Coetzee had only just returned from injury. On a ground suited to his pace-bowling strengths, he was expected to be included in the XI.

Coetzee played JSK's last match against Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead, which was his first competitive game since the Test against Sri Lanka in Durban, where he injured his groin . Coetzee was ruled out of the rest of the international summer, after he had come back from a hip niggle and a 12-week conditioning block. He did not play any cricket between a game at the MLC in July (his only one in the competition) and a domestic match for the Titans in October. Then, he appeared fitter and faster than before, playing in all four of South Africa's T20I fixtures against India, and took 4 for 85 in the first Test against Sri Lanka before he was ruled out again. Two days ago, Coetzee was back and took 2 for 32 in three overs.

It was also confirmed by South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter that Coetzee was in line for a Champions Trophy place but left out in favour of the more experienced Nortje. With Nortje now sidelined with a back problem, it's expected that Coetzee, if fit, would make the trip to Pakistan. Should he be unable to, Walter, who is the sole selector of the team, will have to mine the depths of the reserves.

With Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder already in the squad, Walter could look to 18-year old tearaway Kwena Maphaka or South Africa's most recent ODI cap, Corbin Bosch , if he is looking for pace or may have to move away from that entirely. Death-bowling specialist Ottneil Baartman is another option with almost everyone else in contention currently injured.

Nandre Burger will not return to action this summer after suffering a lower-back stress fracture while Lizaad Williams is recovering from knee surgery. Daryn Dupavillon, who was playing for Pretoria Capitals, is also ruled out of the SA20 with a hamstring concern.