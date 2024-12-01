Injured Coetzee ruled out of second Sri Lanka Test and all-format Pakistan series

In a huge blow for South Africa, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha as well as the upcoming all-format series against Pakistan, due to a groin injury.

Coetzee, who picked up the injury while bowling on day four of the Durban Test against Sri Lanka, is expected to be out for up to six weeks after scans revealed a muscle strain in his right groin. He will be replaced in the squad by fast bowler Kwena Maphaka , who made his international debut earlier this year in the T20Is against West Indies.

Coetzee bowled in the morning session of the Durban Test on Saturday, beginning proceedings with Kagiso Rabada, but stopped after a three-over spell. His second spell of the morning was off just two overs, as Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal staged a spirited fightback for Sri Lanka after they had started the day five down and looking at a bigger defeat than they eventually suffered. Coetzee didn't bowl again after that in the session, but did bowl three overs after lunch, sending back Chandimal caught and bowled.

Shukri Conrad, the South Africa coach, said after the day's play that Coetzee had spoken to him at lunch and told him he "felt a groin niggle", and went back after the break "strapped up".

Coetzee's absence adds to South Africa's injury woes, as they are already without Wiaan Mulder, the fast-bowling allrounder, due to a fractured right middle finger.

Two of South Africa's three quicks that played the Durban Test - Rabada and Player-of-the-Match Marco Jansen - are fit for the second Test, and Dane Paterson is the other quick in the squad. However, Nandre Burger is out for the summer with a lower back stress fracture, while Lungi Ngidi is out till January.