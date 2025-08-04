Rahul: This series 'will rank right at the top' for India

"For us, as a team that wasn't given a chance in this series, for us to fight back and to fight in every game and to get a result which is 2-2 might seem like a draw, but for us and for Indian Test cricket going in the future, I think this will rank right at the top," Rahul said right after India won the fifth Test at The Oval by six runs on the final morning.

"And this is where the change begins and the Indian Test team will go on to create many things and win many more series outside of India."

"I've played cricket for a while, I have won the Champions Trophy, I've seen India lifting the World Cup. I mean, nothing compares with lifting the World Cup, but so many doubts, so many questions from everybody about whether Test cricket would stay or not. I think both the teams with the way we've played in this series, I think we've answered that question."

Rahul also said it felt "a bit weird" to not have the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin, who all retired from Test cricket earlier this year. That meant additional responsibility for the opener, who is on his third tour to England, and he responded with 532 runs in ten innings at 53.20.

"Yes, it hit me when I joined the team," Rahul said on the absence of the three seniors. "I was here about two weeks earlier playing for India A and it didn't hit me back then, but once I joined the team and I looked around and I didn't have a Rohit, a Virat, an Ashwin.

"But yeah, that's when it hit me that everyone else is looking at me, coming to me to ask about English conditions, what they need to do, how they need to prepare. That's when it hit me that, 'okay, I've stepped into a different role now and it's time for me to help the younger guys, use all the experience I've had of playing Test cricket and international cricket over the years and really put my hand up and stand up for this team.'

"This moment almost feels like this is a young team that's going to stay there for a long time."

Shubman Gill had a series to remember • Getty Images

Rahul hailed the performance of Shubman Gill , who in his first series as captain scored 754 runs in ten innings, breaking a number of records on the way.

"Shubman has been phenomenal," Rahul said. "He's really led from the front, worked on the boys behind the scenes as well, forming connections which a lot of people don't see, but I think that's really important to do as a captain and he's done that. He's been tactically really good.