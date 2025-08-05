Matches (8)
Lancashire vs Northants, at Sedbergh, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Sedbergh, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lancashire
L
L
L
W
W
Northants
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:01
Match details
|Sedbergh School
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
