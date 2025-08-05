Matches (13)
Women's Hundred (2)
IRE-W vs PAK-W (1)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (7)
Lancashire vs Northants, Group B at Sedbergh, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result
ABANDONED
Group B, Sedbergh, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
What will be the toss result?
LAN Win & Bat
54%
NOR Win & Bat
22%
LAN Win & Bowl
15%
NOR Win & Bowl
9%
Match details
|Sedbergh School
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lancashire 2, Northamptonshire 2
One-Day Cup News
Ollie Robinson, Will Rhodes dismantle Sussex
Keeper-batter's first List A century for Durham was followed by Will Rhodes' maiden List A five-for
Tom Moores flattens Essex with devastating 148
Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper strikes his highest professional score in rain-affected match
Nick Gubbins century condemns defending champions Glamorgan to opening defeat
Skipper's career-best 144 not out leads young Hampshire side to dominant win
Ollie Price is right as Gloucestershire start with a win
Price century followed by four wickets for departing seamer Zaman Akhter as Derbyshire fall short