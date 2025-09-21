Worcestershire rise above the uncertainty to deliver emotional glory

The waiting. The uncertainty. The fear. All of it made Worcestershire's victory that much sweeter.

Faced with a rank forecast above Trent Bridge, neither team knew if matters would be settled on the weekend, never mind Saturday. Worcestershire had restricted Hampshire to 237 for 7, then found out they'd be chasing a re-jigged 251 from 45 overs. That ended up being 188 from 27.

The final pursuit began just 21 minutes before the 5:36pm cut-off for the minimum required 20-over chase. Such were the unknowns, even the ECB's unofficial word on protocol (had the rain returned prior to the 5:15pm start) was refreshingly honest. How much play would spill into Sunday if a shorter second innings had been rubber-stamped the day before? They would broach that when it arrived, which was hopefully never.

"At the halfway stage, I quite fancied the longer chase," Jake Libby , Worcestershire's captain, said afterwards, and understandably so, having entered this final with 50 overs in mind. Some in the Worcestershire dressing-room were anxious during the hours of hold-up. Ethan Brookes , who all but won the match with 57 off 34, spent most of it asleep.

Both Libby and Brookes succumbed to Hampshire's own unknown. Released from an England squad, having travelled overnight from Ireland, Scotland international Scott Currie dropped into Nottingham for his second Metro Bank appearance this season to take a maiden List A five-wicket haul.

Libby's nick through to Ben Brown swung the game back Hampshire's way. Brookes' top-edge, if not the end, was seemingly the start of it, as the first of three to fall to Currie in the innings' penultimate over.

Could Brookes have come in earlier? His penchant for a boundary - he has struck one every 5.25 balls this campaign - looked a necessity. As Libby and Kashif Ali were taking time to erect a platform with their less-than-a-run-a-ball stand of 62, you wondered where the meaningful strikes would come from. Brookes' arrival, with 93 required from 61 balls, felt overdue.

Matthew Waite and Henry Cullen produced the winning flourish for Worcestershire • Getty Images

His five fours and four sixes ensured it was just in the nick of time. Moreover, his calculations were spot on. Currie's hugging of the wide line from the Radcliffe Road End made it "pretty much impossible" for Brookes to access his natural hitting arc to the shorter leg side. So, Brookes remained patient, as much for other bowlers to target as the deliveries they would send his way.

"Abbott and Fuller, I think it was?" Brookes asked, mind still mush from the battle. "Uh, I can't remember, this is all a bit of a blur… but I knew that they were going to go off-pace, because that's what the wicket suited." Brookes ensured the last overs of Abbott (25th) and Fuller (22nd) were taken for 15 and 16, respectively.

As Libby recalled: "Ethan came out to me and, I remember, the sentence he said to me was: 'I'm gonna try and do something special here'." Such was Brookes' flow state, he was able to buy back a few chances for Worcestershire to use when he had left. He also recouped time to lament his dismissal without missing the final throes, including Matthew Waite 's first-ball six over wide long on. The allrounder eventually finished unbeaten with 16 off five.

"I literally took my emotion out in the dressing-room and then was like, right, there's a game to watch still here," Brookes said. "We know what we can do at the back end. He (Waite) has played a special knock as well there. People should not forget that."

Don't worry, they won't. Not the moment of glory, which took an age for the television umpire to confirm, not that anyone by this point was in a rush. Aside from Henry Cullen , who had gone from fearing his pull shot off Brad Wheal had been caught at backward square leg, to being adamant he had found the winning strike, based on Abbott's subdued reaction having butted the boundary sponge.

Libby did not celebrate to begin with. Stoic throughout this campaign, Worcestershire's 50-over skipper ceded that his exact thoughts at the time remain hazy. The product, perhaps, of "a few elbows to the head" in the ensuing limbs.

Josh Baker died in May last year at the age of 20 • Stu Forster/Getty Images

D'Oliveira had been Worcestershire's leading run-scorer in the Metro Bank. He is also a totem of an organisation admired across the country for its family feel. A compliment, even as the English game careers towards a less emotive state.

Brett and his lineage - from his trailblazing grandfather Basil, to his much-loved father, Damian, whose loss in 2014 was an emotional body blow - embody the soul of New Road. As such, there was no better person to be holding Josh Baker' s shirt as the trophy was lifted than Brett, having laid down his crutches.

The logo of the JB33 foundation, set up in Baker's honour by his parents, Lisa and Paul, adorns Worcestershire's playing shirts. They carry him forward on both sides of their chest. On Saturday night, a squad, a supporter base and a family used the stage of a final to honour him.

"This means a lot to a lot of people at the club," Libby said. "Players, coaches, supporters, families, friends… and of course, Josh Baker, who we've worn proudly on the front of our shirts this season. And he is still very much in our thoughts."

Ironically, it was Libby who kept his teammates waiting at the end, as they lined up behind the trophy, waiting for their leader to finish a long post-match debrief on Sky. There was more waiting as the players queued to embrace Baker's parents as their own, pushed to the front of the stand teeming with Worcestershire support.

"It was very difficult," said Brookes. "[It's] heartbreaking what's happened and… to share a really special memory with his parents in honour of Josh. It's… yeah, it will definitely be a highlight of my career."

If there was one regret, it was that Worcestershire's club journalist, John Curtis, was not there to witness the scenes. Curtis, who passed in April, was a beloved figure in the New Road press box, and every other he walked into. And these were not so much the days that made his job worthwhile - he truly loved them all - but what he wished for a team and group of players he never tired of championing. An avid chronicler of the county, this latest entry into their history books will carry his honour, too.

Even without this victory, Worcestershire were the standout 50-over side of the 2025 season. Consistency of selection despite the Hundred - only Adam Hose graced that tournament for Trent Rockets before his horrific leg injury - saw them lose just once. For all the feeling associated with this success, it is no less than their cricket has deserved.

It is also important to state that Saturday was third on Hampshire's list of priorities, even if this is now a second defeat at this stage in the last three seasons, in a competition that has proved an effective schooling for their prodigious young talents. Having also lost in the Vitality Blast final last weekend, they now head into the final round of the County Championship fighting for their own Division One survival.

Therein lies modern county cricket in a nutshell. Constantly vying with itself for relevance - be it status or simply a reason to be. Even a club of Hampshire's stature, and all their freshly enhanced financial might, are not immune from that struggle.