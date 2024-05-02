Josh Baker, Worcestershire spinner, dies at the age of 20

English cricket has been left stunned by the news of the death of Josh Baker, the Worcestershire left-arm spinner, at the age of 20.

Baker, who signed his first contract with the club at the age of 17 in 2021, claimed 43 wickets in 22 first-class matches, and a further 27 in 25 white-ball appearances.

He was also a burgeoning allrounder, as demonstrated by two half-centuries including a career-best 75 against Gloucestershire in July 2023. Later that same season, while batting against Yorkshire at Headingley in Worcestershire's final match, he scored the all-important run that secured a second batting point and the club's promotion to the top flight, prompting celebrations on the visitors' balcony.

Baker had been involved in a game for Worcestershire 2nd XI, taking 3 for 66 against Somerset at Bromsgrove School on Wednesday. The four-day fixture was subsequently abandoned.

Born in Redditch, Baker came through the age-group levels at New Road, and also played for England at under-19 level. Last season, he signed a new three-year deal, and had spent the winter just gone in Sydney, playing grade cricket for Northern District CC in the New South Wales Premier League.

Only this week, he had taken 3 for 66 in the first innings of Worcestershire's four-day 2nd XI Championship match against Somerset at Bromsgrove School. The match was called off early on the final day.

"The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated," Ashley Giles, Worcestershire's chief executive, said. "Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."

Baker's most notable moment came against Durham at New Road in May 2022, when - as an 18-year-old in his ninth first-class match - he came up against Ben Stokes, newly unveiled as England captain, and in a mood to produce a statement innings.

Baker was duly struck for 34 in an over - five sixes and a one-bounce four - but after finishing on 161 from 88 balls, Stokes sought Baker out on WhatsApp, sending a message imploring him not to "let today define the rest of your season".

"You've got serious potential and [I] think you'll go a long way," Stokes added. "Most important opinion is from the lads in your changing-room and they will always have your back. This coming from someone who got meeeeeeeelted in a T20 World Cup final."

A statement from Worcestershire recalled Baker's popularity within the squad. "More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.

"During this profoundly difficult time, the club is dedicated to supporting Josh's family, friends, and colleagues. We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was.

"Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The club, along with Josh's family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. No further comments will not be provided during this sensitive period."

Rob Lynch, the chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association added: "Everybody at the PCA is heartbroken to hear of Josh's passing and we offer our sincere condolences to all his family, friends and teammates.

"Josh was a cricketer with his full career and life ahead of him and this news is impossible to comprehend.

"The PCA and the Professional Cricketers' Trust are working to support Josh's family, his teammates and all PCA members who are affected.