PCB issues 'blanket ban' on future participation in WCL

The PCB has issued a "blanket ban" from future participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), citing "biased" conduct by the tournament organisers. This comes after India Champions forfeited two games, including the semi-final , against Pakistan Champions due to strained political relations between the two countries.

The board also criticised WCL's decision to award points to a forfeiting team - the teams shared points when India had refused to play Pakistan in the group match - saying it was "tainted with hypocrisy and bias". The board also took issue with what it described as a selective use of the "peace through sport" narrative, accusing the organisers of allowing political considerations and commercial interests to interfere with the tournament. The statement comes after the PCB's 79th board of governors meeting, held virtually under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi.

"The cancellation was not based on cricketing merit but on appeasing a specific nationalistic narrative," the PCB said in a statement. "This sends an unacceptable message to the international sporting community.

"However, we cannot allow our players to be part of events where the spirit of the game is overshadowed by skewed politics that undermines the very essence of sportsmanship and the gentleman's game."

The WCL had issued an apology for "hurting sentiments" following India's withdrawal.

"The WCL's apology for 'hurting the sentiments', whilst being farcical, inadvertently acknowledges that the cancellation was not based on cricketing merit, but rather on succumbing to a specific nationalistic narrative," the statement further said. "This bias, masquerading as sensitivity, sends an unacceptable message to the international sporting community."